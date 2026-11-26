An opinion piece by Oliver Meth criticises News24's coverage of Professor Tshepo Madlingozi's United Nations appointment, arguing it reduces a major human rights achievement to an old Pretoria High School for Girls controversy and raises wider questions about editorial judgement on race and politics.

An opinion piece published on November 26, 2026, by Oliver Meth questions News24's editorial judgement in its coverage of Professor Tshepo Madlingozi's appointment to a senior United Nations human rights position.

Meth argues the story was framed to provoke and discredit rather than explain why the appointment matters. He writes that a publication like News24 should know the difference between reporting a story and inviting readers to reach a conclusion before understanding the facts. Madlingozi is a South African academic, human rights activist and commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission. He has been appointed to chair an important UN mechanism dealing with racial justice and equality in law enforcement.

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Madlingozi Appointment Framing

Meth asks whether the most important detail News24 could offer readers was that Madlingozi was the commissioner who claimed racism at Pretoria High School for Girls. The accompanying description went further, suggesting he falsely accused 12 schoolgirls of racism. Meth states he is not arguing that Madlingozi should be immune from criticism or that the Pretoria school controversy should never be revisited. Public figures must be held accountable, he writes.

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But he draws a distinction between legitimate scrutiny and reducing someone's professional achievements to an old controversy in a way that immediately invites readers to question his credibility. He questions whether the publication was more interested in reminding readers of an old controversy than explaining why the appointment matters. The facts of the school controversy are worth revisiting, Meth writes. The Gauteng department of education commissioned an independent investigation by Mdlalamba Attorneys, whose report was released in November 2024.

The investigation did not find the 12 learners guilty of racism; they had been cleared through the school's disciplinary process. But that was not the end of the investigation, and it was not a finding that the broader allegations of racism had been fabricated. The independent report identified serious failures in how complaints were handled. These included the principal's mishandling of the matter and the failure to intervene when a learner reported bullying.

Independent Investigation Findings

It also recorded racial incidents at the school between 2019 and July 2024, as well as experiences of what learners and staff described as subtle or disguised racism. Meth stresses there is a considerable difference between saying 12 learners were not found guilty in a disciplinary hearing and suggesting the allegations of racism were entirely baseless. The independent investigation did not make that sweeping conclusion.

Meth asks what happened to the obligation to read, understand and accurately represent the very investigation being used to frame the story. He calls this the point where the News24 article becomes dangerous, when context gets in the way of a headline. His deepest worry is the damage this kind of journalism can do to already fragile public trust in the media.

When racial prejudice and political assumptions find their way into headlines and editorial framing, they do not remain confined to a newsroom. Meth writes that journalists have a responsibility to resist the temptation to tell readers what to think, particularly on issues as historically complicated as race.

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Editorial Culture Concerns

He notes that South Africa is a country where black children still navigate institutions that do not always recognise their experiences, and where speaking about discrimination can itself become an invitation to be ridiculed, questioned or discredited. His concern extends beyond this particular article to the wider editorial culture emerging around News24, including commentary and public interventions associated with its editor-in-chief, Adriaan Basson.

Meth argues the publication's treatment of race increasingly invites questions about the language, assumptions and editorial judgement informing its reporting. It did not need an explicit racial slur to reproduce harmful racial assumptions, he writes. Instead, it stripped away context, chose loaded language and introduced a black person's achievement through a narrative that immediately casts suspicion over his credibility.

Political Coverage Critique

Meth also raises questions about News24's political coverage, particularly during the City of Johannesburg coalition negotiations after the recent local government elections. In August, Basson published an opinion piece titled Zille two steps closer to Joburg mayorship, placing Helen Zille's mayoral ambitions firmly in the national conversation. Meth says there is nothing wrong with political commentary, but when an editor-in-chief is also one of a publication's prominent political commentators, the distinction between editorial opinion and news reporting becomes particularly important.

The ANC, DA, ActionSA and other political formations all deserve scrutiny, Meth writes. Their negotiations and political manoeuvring have direct consequences for residents who simply want a functioning city. But the same scepticism must apply to everyone. Readers should not have to wonder whether they are being informed about political developments or subtly encouraged towards a preferred political outcome.

Meth concludes that the media's responsibility is to interrogate political power, not become another participant in the political contest.