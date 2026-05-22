WHO raises Ebola outbreak risk to very high

The World Health Organization has upgraded the risk level of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo from high to very high, citing the risk of neighboring Uganda getting infected, despite the risk remaining low globally. The vaccine for this rare Ebola species Bundibugyo is still under development and may not be ready on time.

The World Health Organization has raised the public health risk from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo from high to very high, stating that the situation in neighboring Uganda could spread, but it remains low globally.

As of now, 177 suspected deaths and 750 suspected cases have been recorded in the outbreak so far, which is one-third of the total infected population, and it has not been proven if there is a vaccine available for this rare Ebola species Bundibugyo. The Serum Institute of India is working on mass producing the Ebola vaccine after Oxford develops medical-grade material, but this might not be ready in time for the vaccine to be effective





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo World Health Organization Bundibugyo Virus Vaccine Development International Health Emergency

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