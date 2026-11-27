President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva named 75-year-old Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco as finance minister from January 2027, aiming to balance fiscal discipline with economic growth.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appointed Luiz Carlos Trabuco, long-time Bradesco chairman and trusted Lula ally, as Brazil's new finance minister. Lula removed any doubt late on Thursday, naming the 75-year-old chairman of Bradesco to take charge of economic policy from January 2027.

The appointment is widely seen as one of the most consequential of his fourth term. Lula hopes Trabuco will balance fiscal discipline with economic growth. After Brazilian markets tumbled following Lula's re-election, the mere prospect that veteran banker Trabuco could become finance minister helped reverse part of the sell-off this week. Even before the official announcement, Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped about 6% on Thursday.

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The Brazilian real strengthened more than 1% against the dollar. Markets bet Trabuco could bring greater fiscal discipline to an administration often viewed as reluctant to curb spending. Trabuco is chairman of Brazil's second-largest private lender and fourth-largest bank by assets. He joined Bradesco as a clerk at age 17 and spent more than four decades rising to become CEO in 2009, a position he held until 2018.

His tenure was marked by the acquisition of HSBC's Brazilian operations in 2015, one of the largest banking deals in the country's history. A philosophy graduate from the University of Sao Paulo with a postgraduate degree in socio-psychology, Trabuco has long maintained close ties with Lula. He is widely regarded as one of the president's most trusted interlocutors in the financial sector.

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Trabuco Banking Background And Appointment

He's highly competent, discreet and doesn't need this for his resume, said a businessman who worked closely with Trabuco and requested anonymity. If he accepted, it is because he obtained assurances he would have room to pursue his economic agenda. Lula's choice is particularly striking given years of tension between his government and financial markets. Since his surprise election victory on October 25, Lula has pledged fiscal responsibility but repeatedly dismissed market criticism.

He said financiers would not dictate how he governs Brazil. Yet as concerns about Brazil's public finances intensified, the leftist incumbent ultimately turned to one of its most influential bankers. Under Lula's current administration, gross public debt has climbed more than 11 percentage points to 82.9% of GDP. Investors have demanded increasingly high risk premiums amid rapid growth in mandatory spending.

There are persistent doubts about the government's willingness to tackle structural budget pressures. Since joining Lula's advisory council in 2023, Trabuco has emerged as a prominent advocate for growth-orientated policies. At the group's inaugural meeting, he argued that Brazil's social challenges could only be overcome through stronger economic expansion. He blasted the then-13.75% benchmark interest rate, the same level as today.

Fiscal Challenges And Growth Policies

Capital costs are extremely high, to the point of being prohibitive for industry, commerce, agribusiness and consumers, he said. We are at an inflection point. We cannot be prisoners of dogmas... The priority is growth and social inclusion.

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In 2014, the president, then acting as a key adviser to President Dilma Rousseff, backed Trabuco for the finance ministry amid growing concern about the government's fiscal trajectory. Trabuco declined the job but helped steer Rousseff toward Joaquim Levy, then an executive at Bradesco Asset Management. The episode may offer a preview of the political constraints awaiting him now.

Levy's fiscal adjustment agenda faced fierce resistance from Rousseff's and Lula's Workers' Party and he lasted less than a year in office. Signs of similar resistance have already emerged. Even before Lula's office announced his pick on Thursday, lower-house Workers' Party leader Pedro Uczai publicly questioned the prospect of Trabuco's appointment. For me, personally, it may not be the best option, Uczai told reporters.

Political Resistance To Appointment

One senior government official noted that even former finance minister Fernando Haddad and his successor, Dario Durigan, both viewed as aligned with the administration's progressive wing, encountered pushback from within government when advocating measures aimed at improving Brazil's fiscal outlook. The challenge for Trabuco will be one that has defeated more than one Brazilian finance minister.

He must reassure investors about the trajectory of public debt while persuading Lula's allies that fiscal discipline is compatible with the government's social and economic goals.