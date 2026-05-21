WHO: Ebola outbreak in DRC poses high risk locally, but low globally

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo poses a high risk of infection in the region, but remains low globally. The outbreak has already caused 139 deaths from around 600 probable cases, and the agency is emphasizing the importance of contact-tracing, isolation, and care for all suspected and confirmed cases.

The risk from a deadly Ebola outbreak is high in central Africa but remains low globally, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, adding that the virus had likely been spreading for months.

The outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever was declared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last Friday. Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half-century, and the UN health agency has declared the latest surge an international health emergency. The 17th Ebola outbreak to hit the DRC is already suspected of having caused 139 deaths from around 600 probable cases.

We expect those numbers to keep increasing, given the amount of time the virus was circulating before the outbreak was detected, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. This thinking stems from the fact the agency assesses the risk of the epidemic as high at the national and regional levels, and low at the global level, WHO chief said.

At a hospital near conflict-torn Ituri's main city, Bunia, equipment to isolate suspected cases of Ebola and full protective gear for nurses has only just begun arriving. We dig graves and bury dead people without gloves or any protection, said Salama Bamunoba, a youth organisation representative. On Sunday, Tedros declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern -- the second-highest level of alarm under the legally-binding International Health Regulations (IHR)





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak WHO Democratic Republic Of Congo International Health Regulations Public Health Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Ramaphosa Commends DRC & Uganda's Ebola Response, Plauds Neighbors' and Africa CDC's EffortsPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ugandan governments for their swift leadership and transparency in declaring the recent Ebola outbreak. He has also acknowledged the efforts of neighboring countries, Africa CDC, and the World Health Organization in containing the spread of the virus.

Read more »

Ebola Outbreak Sparks Concern in DRC and UgandaThe Democratc Republic of Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has spread to neighboring Uganda and poses a threat to South Sudan. WHO's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has raised his concerns over the speed and scale of the epidemic.

Read more »

South Africa pledges $2.5m to fight Ebola outbreak in DRC and UgandaAfrica CDC urges continent-wide action as cases surpass 500 with more than 130 deaths

Read more »

South Africa pledges $2.5m to fight Ebola in DRC and UgandaThe Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda are battling an outbreak of Ebola, with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency of international concern. Eight Africa CDC experts have been deployed to reinforce the response effort in Bunia, Ituri Province.

Read more »