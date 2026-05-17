WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak in DRC's Ituri Province a Public Health Emergency

The outbreak, first discovered in 1976 in what is now DRC, represents the 17th outbreak of the deadly viral disease in the country. Early symptoms include fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, and bleeding. There is no proven cure for Ebola, with an average fatality rate around 50%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo's ( DRC ) eastern Ituri province a public health emergency of international concern.

The number of suspected cases stands at around 246, with 80 deaths reported. Although not classified as a pandemic emergency, the WHO acknowledges significant uncertainties regarding the true number of infected persons and geographic spread of the outbreak. The current strain is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, for which there are currently no approved drugs or vaccines





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Ebola Virus DRC Ituri Province Bundibugyo Virus Public Health Emergency Of International Conce Outbreak Population Movement Mining Activities Ghouledemia In DRC

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