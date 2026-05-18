WHO Convenes Stakeholders for Ebola Outbreak Response in Democratic Republic of Congo

The World Health Organization has organized a meeting to align response priorities and strengthen preparedness across affected and neighboring countries in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Brazzaville/Kinshasa - The World Health Organization, in an effort to support the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), convened various stakeholders to align priorities and strengthen preparedness.

The outbreak has affected several health zones in Ituri Province, including Mongbwalu, Rwampara, and Bunia, where health authorities are dealing with confirmed cases, suspected deaths, and infections among healthcare workers. Insecurity and population mobility pose additional challenges to response efforts, thereby increasing the risk of wider transmission. WHO plans to reinforce support through the deployment of technical expertise and emergency supplies to enhance surveillance, case investigation, infection prevention and control, laboratory capacity, clinical care, and community engagement activities.

Additional specialists in various fields are being mobilized to support frontline teams in affected areas





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC) World Health Organization (WHO) WHO Convenes Stakeholders Ebola Response Strengthening Preparedness Technical Expertise Emergency Supplies Surveillance Case Investigation Infection Prevention And Control Laboratory Capacity Clinical Care Community Engagement Technical Expertise Deployment Emergency Supplies Deployment Additional Specialists Deployment Confirmed Cases Suspected Deaths Infections Among Healthcare Workers Insecurity Population Mobility Increase Risk Of Wider Transmission Strategy Preparedness Cross-Border Connection Bunia Political Boundaries Strong Community Engagement Coordinated Operational Approaches Public Trust Stakeholders Partners Diagnostic Capacity Sample Transport Systems Cross-Border Surveillance Strengthening Measures Reducing Risk Of Further Spread Epidemic Of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Determined A Public Health Emergency Of Intern

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