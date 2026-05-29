WHO Chief Arrives in DRC to Lead Fight Against Deadly Ebola Outbreak

UN health chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lands in Kinshasa to oversee response to Ebola outbreak that has claimed over 200 lives. He vows to overcome the epidemic despite challenges of conflict and displacement.

The head of the World Health Organization arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday evening to take direct charge of efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak that has already killed more than 200 people.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus landed in Kinshasa and announced his intention to travel to Ituri province, the epicenter of the epidemic, on Friday. In a statement upon arrival, he expressed confidence that the outbreak can be stopped, despite the complex challenges posed by ongoing conflict and population displacement in the region. The WHO has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, with over 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases.

However, the true scale of the outbreak is believed to be much larger, as the virus may have been circulating undetected for some time. Dr. Tedros emphasized that travel bans are not an effective measure because they hinder the movement of medical personnel and supplies. Instead, he called for a coordinated international response focused on community engagement, surveillance, and safe burial practices to break the chains of transmission.

The current outbreak marks the 17th recorded Ebola epidemic in the DRC, a vast Central African nation of more than 100 million people. The epicenter in the northeast, particularly Ituri province, is a mineral-rich area that has been plagued by violence from armed groups for over three decades. The latest surge in fighting involves the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which has seized large territories since 2021, with intensified clashes over the past 18 months.

This violence has severely complicated public health responses, as health workers face security risks and displaced populations are difficult to reach. Dr. Tedros stated that no cause or conflict justifies condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease. The WHO has called for all parties to ensure safe access for health workers and to protect medical facilities. Unlike previous Ebola outbreaks, the current strain is Bundibugyo, for which no licensed vaccine or specific treatment currently exists.

However, the head of the African Union's health agency announced on Thursday that a vaccine and medicine against Bundibugyo could be ready by the end of 2026. Dr. Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that African leaders are committed to investing in research and development to ensure the vaccine becomes a reality. He expressed confidence that within two years, a safe and effective vaccine will be available.

Meanwhile, the WHO has delivered 4.6 tonnes of aid to Bunia airport in Ituri, including medical supplies, protective equipment, and laboratory materials. UNICEF is sending 100 tonnes of supplies, including water purification tablets, hygiene kits, and nutrition supplements for children. The international community is rallying to contain the outbreak, but significant obstacles remain due to the volatile security situation and limited healthcare infrastructure in the affected areas.

The Ebola virus is known for its high fatality rate and rapid spread through bodily fluids. In the DRC, previous outbreaks have been contained through rigorous contact tracing and vaccination campaigns, but the Bundibugyo strain presents new challenges. The lack of a specific vaccine means that containment relies heavily on public health measures such as isolation, hygiene practices, and safe burial rituals. The WHO and local authorities are working to educate communities about the risks and encourage reporting of symptoms.

However, in a region where violence and displacement are rampant, people may be hesitant to seek medical help due to mistrust of authorities or fear of being isolated from their families. The outbreak has also strained the already fragile health system, which is dealing with other diseases like malaria, cholera, and measles. Health workers on the front lines face immense pressure, often working without adequate protective gear and under constant threat from armed groups.

Dr. Tedros's visit underscores the seriousness of the situation. It is the first time a WHO director-general has visited an active outbreak site in the DRC. His presence aims to boost morale among health workers and signal the organization's commitment to ending the epidemic. The WHO has deployed epidemiologists, logistics experts, and communication specialists to support the national response.

In addition, the UN and other partners are coordinating efforts to ensure that supplies reach the most affected areas. Despite the difficulties, there is cautious optimism that with international solidarity and the determination of Congolese health workers, the outbreak can be controlled. The DRC has successfully handled previous Ebola outbreaks, and the lessons learned are being applied. Enhanced surveillance, rapid response teams, and community engagement are key strategies.

Dr. Tedros reinforced the message that together, the world can overcome this outbreak





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