Whistleblower's Decision Leads to Major Marine-Resource Bust in Cape Town

A whistleblower's decision to speak up has led to the recovery of nearly 1 000 illegally possessed West Coast Rock Lobster tails in Woodstock, marking the second major marine-resource bust in Cape Town within just over a week. The latest seizure unfolded on Sunday, 14 June, when officers attached to the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Marine Unit were approached during patrols and alerted to alleged illegal lobster sales at the Old Woodstock Hospital site.

A whistleblower's decision to speak up has led to the recovery of nearly 1 000 illegally possessed West Coast Rock Lobster tails in Woodstock , marking the second major marine-resource bust in Cape Town within just over a week.

The latest seizure unfolded on Sunday, 14 June, when officers attached to the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Marine Unit were approached during patrols and alerted to alleged illegal lobster sales at the Old Woodstock Hospital site. Acting on the information, officers tracked down a suspect and searched the premises. The operation resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man and the recovery of 973 lobster tails, which were confiscated and booked as evidence





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Whistleblower Marine-Resource Bust Cape Town Woodstock Old Woodstock Hospital Site Law Enforcement Marine Unit Lobster Tails Arrest Recovery Confiscation Evidence Gang Ties Side Hustle Marine Resources By-Law Transgression Crime-Fighting Efforts Arrests Notices Traffic Offences By-Law Offences Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol Uzi Sub-Machine Gun 9Mm Pistol Nyanga East LEAP Officers

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