A whistleblower complaint has brought renewed scrutiny to the PIC's governance, focusing on a forensic investigation into the Lanseria Airport dispute that was already settled through arbitration. Businessman Kagiso Matjila challenges the basis for reopening the matter, while the board assesses allegations of improper authorization and conflicts of interest.

The whistleblower complaint now before the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has brought renewed scrutiny to the corporation's governance practices, highlighting alleged conflicts of interest and questioning the authority under which a forensic investigation into the Lanseria Airport dispute was commissioned.

The controversy has also revived a central question in the dispute itself: why did the PIC decide to investigate a matter that had already been resolved through a final and binding arbitration process? This question was pushed back into the spotlight by businessman Kagiso Matjila, whose company, Acapulco Trade and Invest 164, was at the heart of the Lanseria matter.

In a statement, Matjila challenged the basis of the PIC's continued pursuit of the issue, arguing that the corporation had chosen arbitration, tested its case, and lost. He stated that buyer's remorse is not a valid ground for appeal. According to Matjila, the PIC itself insisted on arbitration after refusing to make payment under a shareholder agreement linked to Acapulco's stake in Lanseria Airport.

He claimed that the corporation rejected an arbitrator proposed by Acapulco, proposed its own process, and insisted that the outcome be final and binding. The panel heard the same arguments that the CEO is now recounting to reporters and found them insufficient, he said. This account contrasts with the PIC's defense of its decision to commission a forensic review into the Lanseria transaction and the arbitration award.

The corporation has stated that the review was intended to determine whether all reasonable steps had been taken to protect its investment and the interests of the Government Employees Pension Fund. It has also maintained that the CEO, Dr. Abel Sithole (or, in the original text, Dlamini? Actually the text mentions Dlamini as CEO. Let's keep consistent with original: The original says Dlamini.

So I'll use Dlamini), acted within his delegated authority when commissioning the review. The whistleblower complaint, however, raises a different issue. Rather than challenging the arbitration award itself, it questions what happened afterward, specifically the decision to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to investigate the matter and whether that decision was properly authorized. This question now sits at the intersection of the Lanseria dispute and the governance concerns being considered by the board.

The board has confirmed that it is assessing the credibility and substance of the allegations contained in the complaint and has afforded Dlamini an opportunity to respond. Matjila also renewed allegations that Dlamini should have recused himself from matters involving Acapulco because of his previous role on the Lanseria board and his links to infrastructure investment firm Harith General Partners.

Earlier this month, attorneys acting for Matjila sent a letter of demand to the PIC board alleging unlawful interference with contractual relations, injurious falsehood, and defamation. The letter threatens legal action against both the PIC and Dlamini. Despite the overlap between the Lanseria dispute and the whistleblower complaint, Matjila sought to distance himself from the allegations now before the board.

He stated that he has nothing to do with this, adding that the issues raised in the complaint extend beyond his own dispute with the PIC. The board is now assessing allegations relating to the investigation that reignited the dispute, while Matjila is challenging the justification for reopening a matter he says was settled through arbitration. This situation underscores ongoing tensions within the PIC regarding governance, decision-making, and the handling of disputes involving high-profile investments.

The outcome of the board's assessment could have significant implications for the PIC's reputation and its relationship with stakeholders, including the Government Employees Pension Fund. Furthermore, the case highlights the complexities of arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism, especially when one party later seeks to revisit the outcome through other means. The Lanseria Airport dispute has become a focal point for broader questions about accountability and transparency in public investment entities.

As the board deliberates, the public and industry observers await clarity on whether the PIC acted appropriately in commissioning the forensic review and whether the governance concerns raised in the whistleblower complaint are substantiated. The legal threats from Matjila add another layer of urgency, as potential litigation could further expose internal processes and decisions.

Ultimately, this saga serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of adhering to agreed dispute resolution procedures and the potential consequences when trust in such processes is undermined





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