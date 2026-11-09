Sara Duterte defence begins in impeachment trial over unexplained wealth

Lawyers for Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte have started their defence in an impeachment trial over unexplained wealth that could end her 2028 presidential hopes. Prosecutors rested their case after withdrawing three of four charges.

Lawyers for Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte have started their defence against allegations that she accumulated unexplained wealth, opening a crucial stage of an impeachment trial that could end her hopes of becoming president in 2028.

Duterte arrived at the Quezon City regional trial court for her arraignment on October 9 2026, according to Reuters images. Her legal team called its first of 24 witnesses on Monday, rejecting the prosecution's financial claims. Prosecutors rested their case last month after withdrawing three of the four impeachment charges against Duterte, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The move was intended to expedite the trial by focusing on her wealth, business interests and asset declarations.

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Unexplained Assets And Forensic Testimony

The trial heard nearly four months of testimony from prosecution witnesses, including tax, banking and anti-money-laundering officials. Prosecutors said assets linked to Duterte and her family were either missing from her declarations or inconsistent with her net worth. A forensic financial analyst who testified said Duterte could have more than 800 million pesos, or about R208.6 million, in unexplained assets. Duterte's lawyers rejected that figure.

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Duterte has called the proceedings political harassment and denies wrongdoing. The House of Representatives initially impeached Duterte on four charges: misusing public funds, accumulating unexplained wealth, bribery, and threatening the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, the first lady and a former house speaker. The withdrawal of most charges should shorten proceedings and raises the prospect of a verdict before year-end.

In the last impeachment trial in 2012, which convicted then Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona, the verdict came a few days after the defence concluded. Under the constitution, two-thirds of senators, or 16 of 24, are required to convict an impeached official, but the threshold has changed in Duterte's trial. In a major ruling in September, the number of votes prosecutors need for a conviction was lowered from 16 to 14 because four senator-judges cannot participate.

Senator Judges And Vote Threshold

They were sidelined due to legal actions against some, including a scandal in a multi-billion-dollar public works programme and the International Criminal Court's investigation into a bloody war on drugs led by Duterte's father. With the possibility that more senator-judges could face separate legal proceedings, the change in the vote threshold could have broader implications. While the lower threshold is seen as favourable for prosecutors, securing a conviction could still be a challenge.

Political loyalties in the Philippines are fluid, and Duterte has influential allies in the Senate and beyond, making the outcome difficult to predict. The trial is set against a bitter fallout between Duterte and Marcos after the collapse of the once-powerful political alliance between their families, which joined forces to win the 2022 election.

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Duterte plans to run for president in 2028 and surveys consistently show her as the frontrunner to succeed Marcos, who cannot seek re-election and is limited to a single term. He has said he would endorse a successor. A conviction could remove Duterte as vice-president and disqualify her from holding public office, potentially knocking the top contender out of the 2028 race.

Vice-Presidential Succession Rules

That gives the trial consequences beyond the remaining years of her term and has focused attention on how individual senators, some with their own political ambitions, will vote. If Duterte is removed, Marcos would nominate a new vice-president from among members of the Senate and lower house, who must be confirmed by a majority of both chambers, voting separately.

If acquitted, Duterte would remain vice-president and could pursue the presidency in 2028, though an impeached official can still face separate criminal proceedings. Duterte is facing a criminal case before a trial court in connection with alleged threats she made against Marcos and members of his family. She posted bail in September after the court ordered her arrest.