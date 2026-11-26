ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says the DA celebrates coalitions when it wins mayoralties but calls them betrayal when excluded, citing the 2026 Gauteng metro elections.

The African National Congress has accused the Democratic Alliance of applying shifting principles to coalition politics after the 2026 Gauteng metropolitan elections. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said a party cannot celebrate a coalition government when it secures the mayoral chain and denounce it as a betrayal of democracy when it is excluded from power.

This contradiction, Bhengu argues, lies at the heart of the DA response to the 2026 Gauteng metropolitan elections. The ANC says it respects voters choices. Where no party secures a majority in council, elected representatives have a responsibility to engage, negotiate and build governing majorities. The legitimacy of a coalition government rests on its ability to command majority support in council, not on the assumption that the party finishing first is automatically entitled to govern.

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DA Shifting Coalition Principles Contradicted

The DA appears to have adopted a different interpretation of this principle, one that shifts depending on whether it benefits the party. In 2016, the DA secured the Johannesburg mayoralty through coalition arrangements after the ANC emerged as the largest party in the city. In 2021, the DA again secured mayoral positions in Johannesburg and Tshwane through coalition arrangements, despite the ANC electoral strength in Gauteng metros.

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Those arrangements demonstrated that governing authority in a hung council is determined by the ability to build a council majority, rather than by finishing first in the election. Today, having emerged as the largest party in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni without securing a majority in any of them, the DA insists that its electoral position should entitle it to govern. In Johannesburg, where the DA secured approximately 35% of the vote, it has no outright majority.

Its electoral support is significant and must be respected, but it does not confer an exclusive right to govern or establish that voters have endorsed its preferred mayoral candidate. Finishing first is not the same as securing a majority. Under proportional representation, parties must work with other elected representatives to establish governing majorities where no party commands one independently. The DA cannot reject a principle from which it previously benefited.

A principle cannot be legitimate when it delivers the mayoral office to the DA and illegitimate when it delivers power to its opponents. The DA criticism of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for engaging the ANC in coalition negotiations exposes another contradiction. Mashaba is accused of handing power to a party the DA routinely characterises as corrupt. Yet the DA itself participates in a national Government of National Unity with the ANC.

Coalition Legitimacy and Democratic Engagement

Political cooperation cannot be presented as responsible governance when the DA participates in it and as betrayal when other parties do so. Coalition negotiations are a legitimate part of democratic politics. Their outcomes should be judged on the agreements reached, the governing programme proposed and the accountability mechanisms established, not on who is excluded from the negotiations. The distinction between national and local government does not justify condemning cooperation in one context while defending it in another.

Different spheres of government have different responsibilities, but the principle of political engagement remains. The DA must also confront questions about its record on black leadership and transformation. The experiences and departures of several prominent black leaders from the party have fuelled questions about its internal culture, leadership practices and commitment to transformation. Demonising parties that engage in negotiations and seeking to intimidate them against cooperating with the ANC is democratically disingenuous.

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Coalition negotiations must be guided by the interests of residents, the policies parties advance, their commitment to accountability and their ability to govern. No party should claim ownership of the democratic process or dictate which political formations may engage one another. Johannesburg also deserves leadership that understands its history and socioeconomic challenges. Concerns about Helen Zille public record and the DA approach to transformation cannot simply be dismissed as political manoeuvring.

Zille Comments Spark Historical Sensitivity Debate

Her public comments on colonialism and the description of families moving from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape as education refugees have generated legitimate political debate about historical sensitivity, inequality and the lived experiences of South Africans. These questions matter in a city as diverse and unequal as Johannesburg. Transformation is not merely about political representation or rhetoric.

It requires equitable access to opportunities, the redress of historical exclusion, affordable housing, inclusive economic development and the dismantling of racially skewed settlement patterns inherited from apartheid. The Constitutional Court 2026 Adonisi judgment reinforces the constitutional obligation to confront spatial injustice and ensure equitable access to well-located land and affordable housing. While the judgment concerned Cape Town, its constitutional principles speak to challenges facing South African cities more broadly.

Johannesburg Confronting Apartheid Spatial Legacy

Johannesburg must also confront the consequences of apartheid spatial planning, which continue to shape where people live, work, access services and participate in economic activity. The question is whether those seeking to lead Johannesburg understand these historical and material realities and are prepared to advance transformation through practical policies and decisions. Other parties and elected representatives are entitled to consider a candidate public record, political positions and commitment to transformation when determining whom they will support in a council election.

The DA must also confront questions about its record on black leadership and transformation. The experiences and departures of several prominent black leaders from the party have fuelled questions about its internal culture, leadership practices and commitment to transformation. The description of Mmusi Maimane leadership as an experiment gone wrong has also been cited in that debate.