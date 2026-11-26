Capitec expects South African shoppers to prioritise groceries and essentials this Black Friday, after the 2025 weekend saw over 55 million transactions worth R28.8 billion, with online spending up 61 percent.

South African shoppers are expected to be more deliberate this Black Friday, prioritising groceries and household essentials before luxury purchases as they face tight budgets and expensive December and January bills.

Capitec says consumers are also likely to shop online more and buy earlier. Francois Viviers, group executive for marketing and client experience at Capitec, noted that inflation and fuel prices have remained stubbornly high throughout the year, and many households have been feeling the pressure from the rising cost of living. In response, South Africans have had to become smart, deliberate shoppers not by choice, but by necessity.

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According to Capitec data, the 2025 Black Friday weekend saw more than 55 million transactions, generating over R28.8 billion in value. That is enough to buy roughly 480 million matcha lattes. Across the full Black Friday weekend, transaction volumes were 18 percent higher than the same period in 2024. The single largest transaction on the Friday was R407 448 spent at Makro.

By Saturday, the most spent by a single client was R500 000 at Sun City, and by Monday a single transaction of R1 million was processed at Rectron. Groceries saw transactions worth R2.8 billion, an 8.2 percent increase from the previous year. The top five in-store merchants reflect that: Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Checkers, Boxer and SuperSpar dominated transaction volumes across the weekend, consistent with the previous year.

The shift towards groceries also means that Black Friday has become a weekend-long experience, with the purchasing peak running well into Saturday, said Viviers. Salaries in October remained unchanged, reflecting a difficult year for salary earners. Online purchases have also seen a higher increase over the years, up 61 percent in 2025, compared with 10 percent growth in-store. Capitec Pay alone processed 1.7 million transactions, up 42.8 percent.

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The pattern is consistent with a broader shift in how South Africans shop, Viviers said. Those who go online are increasingly doing so with intention by researching prices ahead of time, buying earlier in the day and spending across multiple categories rather than chasing a single deal. Viviers said they expect shoppers to stock up on clothing for gifting and back-to-school purposes.

Those buying electronics will likely do so as part of a planned upgrade, rather than as an impulse buy. Many shoppers use Black Friday deals to get ahead of the Christmas rush. In an economically constrained environment, shoppers are likely using Black Friday to get gifts, festive groceries and back-to-school items out of the way early. It may mean a tighter start to December, but for many households, saving now is the smarter way to protect cash flow in January.

Township Economies Embrace Black Friday Growth

According to Capitec data, township merchants saw a big uplift during the 2025 Black Friday weekend compared with a normal November weekend, with Soweto seeing a 71 percent increase, Tembisa North 68 percent and Khayelitsha 57 percent. This growth shows that Black Friday is no longer limited to the malls and e-commerce, but township economies have embraced it too, said Viviers. That is broadly in line with wider consumer trends.

Cost-of-living pressures mean that shoppers are more likely to compare prices, stick to their lists and look beyond discount hype. Black Friday deals can be genuinely good, but the habits that protect your money all year matter most when the discounts are loudest, he noted. Before you browse, set a budget and stick to it.

Then check whether the deal price is actually lower than the item's usual price, and be wary of offers that look too good to be true. Check prices online to confirm a deal is really lower than usual. As Black Friday approaches, businesses also have an opportunity to recognise employees with incentives that offer practical value beyond the workplace. Digital payout solutions can help corporates distribute rewards while giving recipients the freedom to decide how best to use them.

Employers Rethink Employee Recognition Strategies

Black Friday has become an established feature of South Africa's retail calendar, offering consumers opportunities to purchase everything from household essentials to electronics and festive-season gifts at promotional prices. Yet for many employees, taking advantage of these offers depends on having sufficient disposable income at the right time. For employers, this presents an opportunity to rethink how they approach employee recognition during the year-end period.

Rather than limiting rewards to traditional gifts or once-off acknowledgements, businesses can consider providing employees with an incentive that gives them additional spending power ahead of Black Friday. Digital payout solutions offer a practical way to distribute these rewards, enabling organisations to recognise employees while allowing recipients to decide how the additional funds fit into their personal budgets and priorities. Employee incentives are an established way for organisations to acknowledge performance, recognise contributions and reinforce positive workplace relationships.

However, the timing and format of a reward can influence how useful it is to the recipient. Black Friday arrives at a point in the calendar when many households are already preparing for the Festive Season. Employees may be balancing everyday expenses with plans for travel, family celebrations and year-end shopping. An additional financial incentive ahead of this period can provide welcome flexibility.

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For employers, a Black Friday incentive can form part of a broader employee recognition strategy. It may be used to acknowledge individual or team achievements, recognise exceptional performance or provide a discretionary reward to employees as the year draws to a close. The objective is not necessarily to encourage employees to spend more during a major shopping event. Rather, it is to provide a reward that employees can use in a way that reflects their own circumstances.

By considering both the timing and the form of an incentive, businesses can make employee recognition more relevant to the realities their people face outside the workplace. Traditional corporate gifts can communicate appreciation, but a standardised gift does not necessarily meet the needs or preferences of every employee. One person may appreciate a particular product, while another would derive greater value from being able to choose what to purchase. A flexible financial reward offers an alternative.

Flexible Rewards Offer Choice To Diverse Workforces

Employees can decide whether to use the incentive towards a Black Friday purchase, household essentials, a festive-season expense or another personal priority. This freedom of choice is particularly relevant when rewards are distributed across a diverse workforce. Employees have different responsibilities, financial commitments and spending preferences. A reward that leaves the decision to the recipient acknowledges these differences without requiring the employer to select a gift that suits everyone.

Digital payout solutions can help corporates distribute financial incentives without relying exclusively on physical gifts. For employers, this provides another option when designing recognition programmes. For employees, the value lies in having greater control over how they use their reward. The experience depends on the payout solution selected, including its available functionality and the process recipients must follow to access their funds.

Businesses should ensure that these arrangements are clearly communicated before distributing incentives. Distributing incentives can become administratively demanding, particularly for organisations with large workforces or employees operating across multiple sites. Employers need to identify eligible recipients, determine reward amounts and ensure that the distribution process is managed appropriately. Digital payout solutions can support this process by providing a mechanism for distributing rewards electronically, subject to the capabilities of the chosen solution.

This gives organisations an alternative to managing physical gifts or arranging individual handovers. A successful programme nevertheless requires more than an efficient distribution method. Employers should establish clear eligibility criteria, communicate the purpose of the reward and ensure that employees understand when and how they will receive it. They should also consider how a Black Friday incentive fits into their wider employee recognition strategy.

A seasonal reward can be valuable, but it should complement other efforts to recognise performance, encourage engagement and maintain positive relationships with employees throughout the year. For Lesaka Payouts, digital payout solutions provide a way for businesses to explore more flexible approaches to distributing employee rewards, with the specific solution tailored to the organisation's requirements. Black Friday provides a useful opportunity for employers to consider the practical value of employee incentives.

At a time when consumers are weighing promotional offers against household budgets and upcoming festive-season expenses, an additional reward can give employees more choice over their spending. The benefit of this approach is that it places the recipient at the centre of the reward experience. Rather than assuming that one gift will have the same value for everyone, employers can provide an incentive that employees can allocate according to their individual priorities. Effective employee recognition is about more than the act of giving.