South Africa face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday needing a win to keep their Nations Championship final hopes alive, with Rassie Erasmus forced to replace suspended No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce his matchday 23 for the Ireland Test at approximately 17:00 this afternoon (November 16). South Africa travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (November 21) in Round Six of the inaugural Nations Championship, with kick-off at 6.40pm.

The Boks need victory to stay in title contention after their 21-19 defeat to France at the Stade de France last Friday (November 13). That loss left South Africa second in the southern hemisphere standings on 21 points, with the All Blacks leading on 22 points. New Zealand also suffered a shock defeat, going down to Wales, but remain in pole position ahead of their clash against England.

Also read Kitshoff Predicts Springboks Fury Ahead of Crucial Ireland Clash

A victory over England would secure top spot for the All Blacks, leaving the Boks to finish second and face the second-placed team from the northern hemisphere section during Finals Weekend. The top-ranked team in the southern hemisphere section will face the leading team from the northern hemisphere section in the final during Finals Weekend next weekend.

Bonus points could also prove decisive, with South Africa and New Zealand the only two teams still in contention for first place in the southern section. The northern hemisphere standings are equally tight, with France on 21 points, while England and Ireland are both on 20. France face Argentina, England take on New Zealand and Ireland host the Boks, making this weekend's fixtures crucial in determining who progresses to the final. The first change for Erasmus is unavoidable.

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Jasper Wiese Red Card Absence

No 8 Jasper Wiese, who received a red card in the defeat to France, will be unavailable. Cameron Hanekom is a likely replacement after impressing off the bench this season, and his inclusion could open the door for Riley Norton to make his debut from the bench. Alternatively, Erasmus could turn to Marco van Staden or uncapped Emmanuel Tshituka. Eben Etzebeth is also expected to return to the starting line-up, potentially replacing Lood de Jager in the second row.

The front-row selection remains less certain, with Erasmus having several options available, and as has become customary under the Bok coach, the starting selection may not necessarily remain unchanged once the match gets under way. Among the backs, Cobus Reinach could start ahead of Morné van den Berg, while Grant Williams is another option at scrumhalf. Another key decision concerns the flyhalf position. Will Erasmus stick with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or give Manie Libbok an opportunity to start?

Goal-kicking ability could influence the decision in favour of the incumbent. Young Luan Giliomee, who is also a goal-kicker, could make his debut from the bench, providing cover at both flyhalf and fullback. Beyond selection, the Boks will need to be far more assured under the high ball against Ireland after showing vulnerabilities in that area during their defeat to France.

Defensive Vulnerabilities Exposed

Their defensive line has shown vulnerability out wide, forcing an over-reliance on scramble defence and resulting in a high number of tries conceded across recent Tests. They must tighten their defensive organisation and ensure opponents cannot exploit space out wide so easily. They also need a more clinical answer to fast, aggressive line speed, something Ireland will undoubtedly bring on Saturday evening. The French rush defence caused them considerable problems in Paris, disrupting their attacking rhythm and forcing uncharacteristic errors.

Their solidity under the high balls will be under more scrutiny against the Irish after the French exploited that aspect of play last week. Despite their strength in the scrums, lineouts and rolling maul, the Boks have not always managed to convert that forward pressure directly into scoreboard points. It was a significant problem against France, and their finishing must improve for the Dublin encounter.

Dominating the set piece means little if they cannot turn that advantage into tries and points. Their handling and composure under the French rush defence were uncharacteristically poor, with early-match turnovers, knock-ons and tentativeness keeping them on the back foot. Ireland will be just as relentless in their defensive approach, meaning the Boks must show greater composure with the ball in hand, make better decisions under pressure and execute their plays with more conviction.

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Critical Decision Making Errors

While the Boks had Les Bleus under immense pressure in the final stages of the Paris clash, their decision-making around penalties did not always produce the desired results. Whether to kick to the corner, take the three points or opt for another scrum, they did not consistently make the right calls.

Yes, they had scrum dominance towards the death, but setting up a maul or taking the crucial three points could have made the difference in a match they ultimately lost 21-19. Against Ireland, those small margins could once again prove decisive. Closing out matches will be another important aspect of their battle at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boks need to maintain their defensive organisation, discipline and energy deep into the second half, rather than allowing opponents to build momentum late in games. The Irish will certainly stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes, and the world champions must ensure they can close out the contest, whether protecting a lead or chasing a last-gasp try to snatch victory.

Closing Out Matches Importance

Their ability to manage those crucial closing stages could ultimately determine whether they leave Dublin with a win. France exposed the Springboks' attacking limitations in Paris, raising questions about their ability to adapt when their kicking game, scrum and maul are neutralised. Springbok flanker Paul de Villiers says South Africa can use their 19-12 defeat by France as motivation when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Lock Ruan Nortjé admits the Springboks have plenty of work to do after their 21-19 defeat to France at the Stade de France, with Ireland next on the agenda. France deserved their historic victory in Paris, but questionable officiating, particularly at the decisive final scrum, left the Springboks with plenty of reasons to feel aggrieved. The Springbok squad for the Ireland Test is: Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Locks: Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth. Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese. Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden.

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Morné van den Berg, Grant Williams. Flyhalves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok. Centres: Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie. Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse.