IEC Urges Voters to Follow Rules Ahead of Wednesday Local Elections

The IEC outlines what registered voters need to know before casting their ballots in Wednesday's local government elections, including ID requirements, voting station hours, and prohibited activities.

With South Africa set to hold its much-anticipated local government elections on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has reminded voters of the key rules and requirements before they head to the polls.

The IEC team was on special voting day for the local government elections in Dlamini, Soweto, on November 2 2026. Voters are reminded to bring a valid ID, respect others, avoid ballot photos and adhere to IEC guidelines. Speaking to Business Day on Monday, IEC electoral registrations and liaison manager Kgosietsile Tshoke outlined what the more than 29.2-million registered voters need to do before casting their ballots.

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Check Voting Station And Valid ID Requirements

First, voters should check their voting stations where they are registered by sending an SMS with their ID number to 32810. They must also check that they have their correct ID document, as only a green bar-coded ID, Smart Card or valid temporary ID certificate is allowed. Voters are advised to arrive on time. Voting stations open at 7am and close at 9pm.

Tshoke emphasised that voters must protect the secrecy of their ballots by not taking pictures of how they voted. They must also respect the Electoral Code of Conduct and respect other voters' political choices and affiliations. Voters should respect and take orders from the presiding officer or electoral staff. Any irregularities should be reported to the staff or police officers stationed at the voting station.

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Tshoke appealed to voters to not attempt to influence others not to vote or to vote for a specific party. Do not spread misinformation or disinformation. Do not take pictures of your ballots to show how you voted, as your vote is your secret. Do not attend any rallies or partake in any political activity on election day.

Special Voting Process And Polling Station Rules

Do not bring any weapons or arrive under the influence of alcohol at the voting station. Do not destroy posters or materials of other parties. The IEC has said 2.6-million people were expected to cast their votes on Monday and Tuesday, with the commission having deployed 127,000 officials to oversee the special voting process. These special voting days allow registered voters who cannot vote on Wednesday to cast their ballots ahead of the main election day.

With the local government elections taking place on Wednesday, the IEC's guidelines are designed to ensure a smooth, safe and fair voting process for all eligible voters. Adhering to these rules will help protect the integrity of the elections and ensure that every vote counts.