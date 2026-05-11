What to do if your child is outsourcing their thinking to AI and South African cyberattacks highest globally

The article discusses cognitive offloading and its potential negative impacts on children, as well as the highest global cyberattack rate recorded in South Africa. It also highlights the lack of user identity visibility and access control within businesses.

Cognitive offloading: Is your child outsourcing their thinking to AI? Here's what to do about it South Africa has recorded the highest cyberattack rate globally, according to a State of Workforce Password Security 2026 report, which warns many organisations still lack visibility into user identities and access.

Wits caught in data breach: Here's the info compromised and that could be leaked The study found 71% of organisations lack a Zero Trust strategy, while 58% flagged unmanaged third-party access as a major risk. Small and medium-sized businesses remain especially vulnerable, with half lacking dedicated security teams





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Cognitive Offloading A.I. Child South Africa Cybrattaek Cybersecurity Identity Security Privacy Zero Trust Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Understanding Cybersecurity

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