Jacob Zuma has installed another daughter, Thuthukile, as acting deputy secretary-general of the MK Party, deepening family control as the DA loses key mayoral races in Tshwane and eThekwini amid coalition turmoil.

Jacob Zuma has installed another daughter, Thuthukile, as acting deputy secretary-general of the MK Party. The appointment this week entrenches family ties in the party's top echelons.

Zuma Appoints Daughter in Party Shake-Up

It follows his earlier move to parachute Duduzane Zuma into the position of first deputy president after letting go of favourite daughter Duduzile earlier this year. These are confusing times in South African politics. One day party X urges voters to shun party Z because it is a party of yamasela, meaning thieves. The next day the same party X offers everything under the sun to be in a coalition government with those same thieves.

Also read Thuthukile Zuma Joins MK Party as Deputy Secretary-General

Hogarth sympathises with the MK Party supporter interviewed by a TV reporter outside Durban City Hall. New eThekwini councillors were being sworn in at the time. At the end of his response to a question, the man raised a clenched fist and proclaimed: Viva AN ... uMkhonto weSizwe, viva! A shocked colleague standing next to him exclaimed: Hhayi bo!

Advertisement

But who can blame the guy, as it becomes increasingly hard to tell one party from the other. While all eyes were on horse-trading in various hung municipalities across South Africa, the Nkandla Crooner was busy reconfiguring a family coalition of his own. Having had to let go of his favourite daughter, Duduzile, earlier this year, Zuma parachuted Dudu's twin brother Duduzane into the position of first deputy president.

This week he further entrenched the family ties by installing Thuthukile as acting deputy secretary-general. You have to feel sorry for firstborn Edward Muzi Zuma. He declared in 2020 he would defend his father with his life after a judge issued an arrest warrant for the Nkandla Crooner. The warrant came when he failed to show up at an arms deal corruption hearing.

But now, as Dad, believed to have at least 20 children, dishes out political positions to his siblings, Edward is out in the cold. Thuthukile's appointment reminded Hogarth of a story she once told at an ANC function. One day we were having breakfast and we were just chatting, and I decided to ask him, Daddy, why did you decide to have so many children? And his answer was, Well, my dear, I am increasing the votes of the ANC.

DA Mayor Hope Crumbles in Tshwane

With Thuthukile being the latest in her family to leave the ANC for the MK Party, uBaba's plan is clearly adapting to changing circumstances. DA Tshwane leader Cilliers Brink looked distraught after losing the race for mayor to ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya. It seems Brink really believed that a last-minute deal with the ANC was going to result in him clinching the title. But he has no-one but himself to blame for how the ANC eventually voted.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, as it became clear that the DA was going to be the biggest party in Tshwane, Brink boasted about his party's strategy to a podcaster. He said out loud what probably should have been left unsaid at that critical juncture of negotiations. The ANC is weak, and the ANC can be pushed in a particular direction. We want to do the pushing, we don't want to let the EFF do the pushing.

Hogarth hears his comments were a deal-breaker for most of the honchos in Luthuli House. They were so offended that they refused to entertain any proposal from the DA. If only he had kept his mouth shut. When the history of the local government elections is told in full, at least one chapter will be dedicated to how the DA snatched defeat, as someone elegantly put it recently, from the jaws of victory.

DA Donates Mayor Role to ANC

Hogarth can suggest a title for this chapter: How to lose friends and alienate possible allies. One episode that is sure to feature is the strange last-minute offer the party made to the ANC in a bid to stop eThekwini from falling into the hands of the MK Party. The DA has taken the decision to donate the position of mayor to the ANC, the party wrote in a letter to ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Mike Mabuyakhulu. Donate?

How do you donate a position that is not yours in the first place?