The European Commission proposed a 45bn euro loan to cover about two-thirds of Ukraine's 70bn euro funding gap for 2027, to be repaid through future Russian war reparations, with 20bn for budget support and 25bn for military aid.

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a new 45bn euro (R850.15bn) loan to Ukraine for 2027, to be repaid through future war reparations by Russia.

The announcement was made in Brussels, Belgium, on November 18, 2026, by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The loan from the European Union would cover around two-thirds of Ukraine's anticipated funding gap of 70bn euro for next year. The remainder would come from Ukraine's other international partners. The commission said additional funding was needed because the war with Russia had intensified.

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Strikes on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea shipping, have hit the economy and reduced government revenue, while military spending needs have increased. EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said Russia was expected to double its deployment of drones next year to 20 million units. Ukraine would need to keep pace, and as a result it was expected to spend 62% of its military budget on drones.

From the new loan, up to 20bn euro would be for general budget support and up to 25bn euro for military assistance. Disbursements would be tied to Ukraine continuing reforms, particularly in the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts and public finance management. EU leaders already agreed a 90bn euro loan to fund Kyiv in 2026 and 2027, but only after three countries opted out of financial participation. Those countries were the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

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EU Loan Terms And Approval Process

The legislation underpinning the new loan will come in two parts. One is a proposal for the loan itself and the other is a proposal to amend the EU's long-term budget to provide for loan guarantees. Both would require approval from EU governments and the European parliament. The budget amendment would need unanimous support from EU member states.

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that all 27 EU members would back the new 45bn euro loan. While some governments were primarily interested in civilian assistance, all member states had explicitly said they wanted to support Ukraine, she said. The loan's structure would allow support for both civilian spending and military needs. Von der Leyen said the new facility would be incorporated into the next seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034.

That would make it easier to accommodate than the previous 90bn euro loan, which was more of an add-on to the existing EU budget. Negotiations over the next long-term EU budget are continuing. The budget will need sufficient headroom to guarantee the loan and cover associated interest costs. Technically, Ukraine is responsible for paying the interest, first due in 2028.

Repayment Using Russian Frozen Assets

However, the EU would provide what it calls a borrowing cost subsidy, likely covering 100% of those costs. The subsidy is estimated at 2bn euro to 2.5bn euro a year. The money is given as a limited recourse loan, meaning that Ukraine will pay back the principal only after receiving reparations from Russia. Under the commission proposal, the EU would reserve the right to use Russia's immobilised cash balances to repay the loan.

Some windfall profits generated by those balances, typically 4bn euro to 6bn euro a year, could also be used to support repayment. The proposal also contains provisions to make it easier for other countries to provide guarantees or to secure loans against future revenues from Russian assets. The commission proposes allowing non-EU countries with high credit ratings to support Ukraine by providing guarantees to the EU budget rather than setting up and administering their own aid programmes.

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Such guarantees would be capped at 5bn euro. The new loan is designed to cover around two-thirds of Ukraine's 70bn euro funding gap for next year. The commission said the intensified war, strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure, disruptions to Black Sea shipping and rising military spending needs had all contributed to the shortfall. Kubilius said Russia was expected to double its deployment of drones next year to 20 million units, and Ukraine would need to keep pace.

As a result, Ukraine was expected to spend 62% of its military budget on drones. Up to 20bn euro of the new loan would be for general budget support and up to 25bn euro for military assistance. Disbursements would be tied to Ukraine continuing reforms in the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts and public finance management. The previous 90bn euro loan for 2026 and 2027 was agreed only after the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia opted out of financial participation.

Ukraine Funding Gap And Military Costs

The new loan's legislation will come in two parts, requiring approval from EU governments and the European parliament, with the budget amendment needing unanimous support from member states. Von der Leyen expressed confidence that all 27 EU members would back the new 45bn euro loan. She said all member states had explicitly said they wanted to support Ukraine, even though some governments were primarily interested in civilian assistance.

The loan's structure would allow support for both civilian spending and military needs. Von der Leyen said the new facility would be incorporated into the next seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034, making it easier to accommodate than the previous 90bn euro loan. Negotiations over the next long-term EU budget are continuing, and the budget will need sufficient headroom to guarantee the loan and cover associated interest costs.

Ukraine is technically responsible for paying the interest, first due in 2028, but the EU would provide a borrowing cost subsidy likely covering 100% of those costs. The subsidy is estimated at 2bn euro to 2.5bn euro a year. The loan is a limited recourse loan, meaning Ukraine will pay back the principal only after receiving reparations from Russia. Under the commission proposal, the EU would reserve the right to use Russia's immobilised cash balances to repay the loan.

Some windfall profits generated by those balances, typically 4bn euro to 6bn euro a year, could also be used to support repayment. The proposal also contains provisions to make it easier for other countries to provide guarantees or to secure loans against future revenues from Russian assets. The commission proposes allowing non-EU countries with high credit ratings to support Ukraine by providing guarantees to the EU budget rather than setting up and administering their own aid programmes. Such guarantees would be capped at 5bn euro.