As a new Gauteng coalition takes shape, an analysis asks whether Johannesburg is a fixable city or an extraction machine whose corruption is the point. It warns that pipe-and-pothole repairs cannot cure a city run for predators.

The end of Helen Zille's mayoral ambitions in Johannesburg on Thursday marks the official point of no return for that collapsing city, according to many Democratic Alliance voters.

As the new coalition starts carving up Gauteng in the coming days, it may be worth pausing to ask what fixing Johannesburg actually means. Many DA voters have clear answers, including repairing and maintaining infrastructure, recouping debts and ensuring clean audits. They are not wrong that these things matter, and the DA has branded itself well as their lone defender in South Africa.

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Its recent laundering of Helen Zille's public persona turned the combative Twitter warrior into a cross between Bob the Builder and Nanny McPhee. Seeing Bob McPhee the Nanny-Builder manoeuvred out of the door by Herman Mashaba will be a bitter pill for many DA voters. It stings especially because Mashaba won half as many votes and came in a distant third. The real heartbreak will be the sense of having lost the only leader who could have fixed Johannesburg.

The DA has not been alone in promising this fix. Across the political spectrum, parties have made similar noises, vowing to tackle this or that symptom of decay. They hope to woo voters convinced that fixing Johannesburg is possible and mostly comes down to working through a long checklist of repairs. But what if they and we are wrong?

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Rethinking Johannesburg as an Extraction Machine

What if understanding how to fix Joburg first requires considering that the city might be a different thing altogether? It may be so different that the fix we talk about looks almost comically simplistic. Many years ago I started suggesting that the ANC was not a government doing its job badly but an extraction machine doing its job quite well.

Since then many other commentators have pivoted away from calling the ANC a political party, referring to it instead as a criminal organisation. Oddly, even the most cynical among them has not applied the same logic to the collapse of Johannesburg. When it comes to that city, most South Africans seem to be grudging optimists, insisting that Joburg is still a city, albeit one in need of help. But what if this is the same thing?

What if Johannesburg is not a city in need of help but an extraction machine running exactly as intended? What if all those cadres are exactly where they need to be, wrapped around that corrupt heart like a protective layer? What if the city exists largely as a carapace in which predators make merry? They siphon an endless stream of public money out of a million broken things kept deliberately broken.

In short, what if Johannesburg is Tembisa Hospital on a vast scale? It appears to exist to serve the people who live around it, but its most important function is now to enrich predators willing to kill to protect their fiefdom. If that is the case, then when we talk about fixing Johannesburg, reassuring platitudes about water pipes and potholes no longer cut it.

The State Cannot Fix the Corrupt Heart

What we are then talking about is not repair but the kind of campaign the Italian state waged against the mafia in the 1980s and 90s. We are talking about a shockingly bold and wide-ranging intervention by the state, essentially reaching into Johannesburg and ripping out its corrupt heart. It seems fairly obvious that the state cannot and will not do this.

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If we accept that, we must also see how naive it is to believe the DA could have done it. Even in Cape Town, where the party can operate with far more autonomy than it would have in a coalition in Johannesburg, gangsters rule large swathes of the Cape Flats. Extortion rackets penetrate deep into the swanky tourist magnets of the city bowl. It goes without saying that perfect is the enemy of good when it comes to Johannesburg.

Pipes and roads must be mended, and defaulters must be pursued. But if the city's true state is not fully exposed, and the rot debrided, this maintenance will mean little more than replacing the water in the vase by the bedside of the dying patient. What happens next is business as usual, including the silly rhetoric.

The DA Cannot Save Johannesburg

On Thursday, ActionSA's Michael Beaumont tweeted that his party was having a first multi-lateral engagement with the ANC, EFF and MKP with a focus on how stability and services can be achieved for all. I am not sure I have ever encountered a threesome less likely to deliver either stability or services. No, when it comes to fixing Johannesburg, I suspect the fix has been in for years.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO Zweli Nyathi appeared at the opening and completion of Lillian Ngoyi Street.