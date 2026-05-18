Western Province Cricket Association partners with Gift of the Givers to donate essential goods to flood-stricken communities

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has joined forces with Gift of the Givers to assist communities across the Western Cape devastated by recent floods. The WPCA has announced an official collection point for in-kind donations at Newlands Cricket Stadium, beginning on Monday 18 May.

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has joined forces with Gift of the Givers to assist communities across the Western Cape devastated by recent floods.

Effective from Monday, 18 May, Newlands Cricket Stadium will serve as an official collection point for in-kind donations, rallying the public to support those in dire need. The floods, which swept across the province, have wreaked havoc from the Cape Metropole stretching as far as Worcester, the Breede River Valley, Rawsonville, Ceres, Villiersdorp, and Elim.

Tens of thousands of residents have been affected; homes have been washed away, vital infrastructure damaged, and crops destroyed, leaving many communities without access to basic resources and necessities.

'While Western Province Cricket Association and Newlands have also felt the effects of the recent storms, it has not been as traumatising as it has been for many communities across the Western Cape. I’ve personally witnessed the devastation, and it is deeply moving,' Our hearts go out to those in smaller and rural areas who have suffered immense loss.

We are proud to partner with Gift of the Givers, who continue to do an incredible job providing relief in times like this. Through this partnership, Newlands will become a drop-off point for much-needed supplies, as many people have lost their livelihoods and currently have no access to basic necessities such as water, food, and blankets. This collaborative effort aims not only to provide essential goods but also to restore dignity to affected families.

The public is strongly encouraged to donate new, essential items including: Donations can be delivered directly to Newlands Cricket Stadium beginning on Monday, 18 May. Additionally, those wishing to provide financial support can contribute online via Gift of the Givers or BackaBuddy, assisting in sustaining ongoing large-scale relief operations





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