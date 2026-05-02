Western Cape Weather: Cold Front to Clear, Another Approaching – Crocodile Remains Investigation Underway

The Western Cape is bracing for another cold front after the current one subsides on Sunday. Simultaneously, police are investigating if remains found in a crocodile belong to a missing Gauteng businessman.

The South Africa n Weather Service (SAWS) has indicated that the challenging weather conditions currently impacting portions of the Western Cape province are anticipated to subside by Sunday morning.

This follows a powerful cold front that swept through the region on Saturday, delivering substantial rainfall and forceful winds. While the immediate threat is lessening, a warning for damaging coastal winds remains active between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas. This warning suggests potential disruptions to activities along the beachfront, urging caution for those planning coastal recreation. Residents and visitors in these areas should remain vigilant and heed any advisories issued by local authorities.

The strong winds pose a risk to marine activities and could potentially cause damage to infrastructure near the coastline. Looking ahead, the SAWS forecasts the arrival of another cold front early Monday morning. This system is expected to initially impact the western areas of the Western Cape, bringing with it increased cloud cover and a return of showers and rainfall.

The precipitation is predicted to begin along the west and southwest coasts, gradually extending to the south coast throughout the day. This means that conditions will likely deteriorate again after a brief respite on Sunday. Individuals should prepare for potentially wet and windy conditions on Monday, particularly if they are involved in outdoor activities or travel. The SAWS will continue to monitor the progression of the cold front and provide updated forecasts as necessary.

It is crucial for the public to stay informed about the latest weather updates to make informed decisions and ensure their safety. The repeated arrival of cold fronts highlights the dynamic weather patterns characteristic of the Western Cape during this time of year. In a separate, concerning development, authorities are investigating whether human remains discovered inside a crocodile belong to a businessman from Gauteng province.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a pathologist will be conducting a thorough examination of the remains to establish identification. This investigation is underway following the recovery of the remains, and the SAPS is working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The discovery has understandably caused significant public interest and concern.

The investigation is expected to be complex, requiring careful forensic analysis and potentially involving interviews with individuals who may have information related to the businessman’s disappearance. The SAPS has not released further details about the case at this time, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need to protect the integrity of the process.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with wildlife and the importance of adhering to safety precautions in areas where crocodiles are present. The outcome of the pathologist’s examination will be crucial in determining the next steps in the investigation and providing closure to the family of the missing businessman





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Western Cape Cold Front Weather SAPS Crocodile Missing Person South Africa Cape Point Cape Agulhas Rain Wind

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Cape urges caution on roads ahead of long weekend - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to stay alert and to make responsible decisions.

Read more »

Network and Cisco Engineer at Sabenza IT & Recruitment – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Western Cape by-election shocks: PA gains ground as DA and ANC lose key wardsA pair of low-turnout by-elections in the Western Cape has delivered a high-impact political message: voters are willing to shift their loyalties, and smaller parties are ready to capitalise, reports Cape {town} Etc.

Read more »

Joburg EMS on high alert as cold front and wet weather grip the cityResidents in low-lying and vulnerable areas particularly informal settlements are being urged to stay away from rivers and streams and keep a close watch on children.

Read more »

Alliance partners show united front at Western Cape May Day rallyThe May Day celebrations, hosted in Mbekweni, Paarl saw the local stadium packed with residents and those bussed to the event from across the province to celebrate the gains of the labour movement.

Read more »

Western Cape Government and City of Cape Town Collaborate on Urban Innovation and SustainabilityThe Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town held a high-level Intergovernmental Innovation Exchange at the UVU Innovation Hub to strengthen collaboration on urban challenges, sustainability, and future-ready planning. Key discussions included sustainable construction methods, skills development, and action-oriented cooperation between government entities.

Read more »