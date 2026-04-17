Western Cape Urges Public Transport Use to Combat Congestion

The Western Cape government is actively promoting the use of public transport to alleviate traffic congestion, improve cost-effectiveness, and enhance accessibility to opportunities. Initiatives include safety enhancements and convenient alternatives for major events.

Residents of the Western Cape are being strongly encouraged to embrace public transport ation as a viable alternative to private vehicle usage, a strategic move aimed at significantly alleviating the persistent issue of traffic congestion plaguing the region. This proactive initiative, spearheaded by the International Association of Public Transport , endeavors to underscore the pivotal role that efficient public transport systems play not only in reducing individual travel expenses but also in broadening access to crucial economic and social opportunities for all citizens.

To mark this important occasion, the Western Cape Department of Mobility organized a prominent activation event at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange. During this event, the Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, personally interacted with commuters, gathering their insights and addressing their concerns directly. Minister Sileku articulated a clear vision, stating, “The only way we can deal with congestion in our province is for us to have an uptake in public transport. So we need to deal with the element of safety with our stakeholders, so we have more and more people who want to use public transport, but are afraid of losing their lives, so they can use public transport without the risk of losing their lives, because it will be efficient, it will be safe, and it will be reliable. So they must work with our stakeholders and us to make sure that we deal with the element which is safety in public transport, so that we can deal with congestion.” His statement emphasizes a multi-faceted approach, highlighting the critical need to ensure safety, efficiency, and reliability to foster greater public trust and encourage widespread adoption of public transport services. This commitment to improving the commuter experience is central to the strategy of reducing road congestion and enhancing the overall quality of life in the Western Cape.

In parallel with these broader provincial efforts, Cape Town Traffic Services has issued a specific advisory to individuals planning to attend the SA Navy Festival in Simon’s Town this coming weekend. Recognizing the anticipated surge in visitor numbers, traffic authorities are urging attendees to meticulously plan their travel arrangements in advance. This proactive measure is designed to mitigate the impact of expected high traffic volumes around the festival venue. Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs highlighted that parking facilities are anticipated to be severely limited. Consequently, he strongly advised the public to prioritize the use of alternative transportation methods. To facilitate this, comprehensive arrangements have been put in place. Free Park & Ride facilities will be conveniently located at the Fishhoek sports ground and Fishhoek beach. From these locations, shuttle services will be provided by the reliable MyCiti bus network, ensuring a smooth and efficient transfer to the festival. Furthermore, a complementary free bus service will be offered by the Military, operating from the Glen Sports Complex situated on Glen Road in Glencairn. This extensive network of alternative transport options is intended to reduce the number of private vehicles converging on Simon’s Town. Mr. Jacobs implored the public to take full advantage of these services, urging them to plan their journeys accordingly, diligently follow all posted signage, adhere to instructions from traffic officials on duty, and make the most of the readily available transport services to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience at the SA Navy Festival while minimizing disruption to local traffic flow.

The overarching goal of these concerted efforts is to cultivate a paradigm shift in how Western Cape residents approach their daily commutes and travel for special events. By actively promoting and facilitating the use of public transport, the province aims to achieve a multitude of benefits. Foremost among these is the substantial reduction of traffic congestion, which not only leads to shorter travel times and less frustration for commuters but also contributes to improved air quality by decreasing vehicle emissions. Furthermore, increased reliance on public transport can lead to significant cost savings for individuals, particularly when compared to the expenses associated with owning, maintaining, and fueling a private vehicle, including parking fees. Enhanced accessibility is another key advantage, as robust public transport networks connect communities, providing greater access to employment, education, healthcare, and recreational activities for a wider segment of the population. The emphasis on safety, as articulated by Minister Sileku, is paramount. Ensuring that public transport is perceived as safe and reliable is crucial for building public confidence and encouraging hesitant individuals to make the switch. This includes addressing concerns about personal security, ensuring well-maintained vehicles, and implementing efficient operational schedules. The collaboration between government departments, public transport operators, and stakeholders is vital for the success of these endeavors. By working together, they can create a public transportation system that is not only efficient and cost-effective but also a safe, convenient, and appealing choice for everyone in the Western Cape, ultimately leading to a more sustainable and connected region.





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