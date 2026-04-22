Western Cape Tourism Surges, Generating R26 Billion and Sparking Job Growth

The Western Cape province of South Africa is experiencing a boom in tourism, attracting 1.5 million international visitors in 2025 and generating nearly R26 billion in revenue. This growth is linked to job creation and is occurring alongside discussions about the impact of AI on the workforce, prompting calls for worker protection.

The Western Cape province of South Africa is experiencing a significant surge in tourism, contributing substantially to the nation's economy and employment figures. Recent data indicates that in 2025, the province attracted nearly R26 billion in revenue from 1.5 million international visitors, representing a quarter of South Africa ’s total tourism income.

This represents an impressive 11.1% increase in international arrivals, demonstrating a sustained global interest in the region. The success is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with discussions surrounding the potential impact of South Africa’s Draft AI Policy on the job market, prompting calls for measures to protect workers.

The province’s Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, directly links this tourism boom to job creation, emphasizing the Western Cape’s already leading position with the lowest unemployment rate in the country. He describes the region as a ‘land of opportunity’ where tourism growth directly translates into employment opportunities for its citizens. This positive trend is further supported by a robust rebound in domestic tourism, with approximately four million overnight trips recorded, a substantial 15.4% increase.

The Western Cape also boasts the highest average domestic spend per overnight trip in the country, reaching R3 172, indicating its ability to attract higher-value visitors and support a diverse range of tourism-related businesses, even amidst broader economic challenges. The strength of the Western Cape’s tourism sector is not only reflected in financial gains and visitor numbers but also in its commitment to responsible and sustainable practices.

This commitment was recently recognized at the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026, where several organizations within the province received accolades. The V&A Waterfront Academy and Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company were awarded Gold Awards for their excellence in skills development, environmental management, and inclusive economic impact. These awards highlight the dedication to empowering local communities and minimizing the environmental footprint of tourism activities.

Unexplored Cape Town received a Silver Award for its community-based tourism initiatives, demonstrating the value of engaging local residents in the tourism experience. The Cape Tourist Guides Association was identified as “One to Watch,” acknowledging its potential for continued growth and positive impact.

Furthermore, Stellenbosch-based Township & Village received praise for its community-driven tourism model, showcasing the benefits of empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering economic development within townships. Minister Meyer underscored that these award winners exemplify the potential of tourism when designed to benefit both visitors and the local population. The province is actively working to ensure that tourism growth translates into real and lasting value for its communities.

Recognizing the broader economic context and the potential disruptions posed by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Western Cape government is proactively refining its tourism strategy. While national spending per trip remains under pressure despite increased domestic travel, the province is focusing on promoting value-for-money offerings to attract a wider range of travelers. This includes expanding tourism beyond the well-known hotspots to distribute economic benefits more evenly across the region.

A key component of this strategy is the continued support for responsible tourism practices that prioritize job creation and the growth of small businesses. The government aims to ensure that tourism remains a sustainable and inclusive driver of economic development, benefiting all residents of the Western Cape.

Minister Meyer reiterated that tourism must work for the people of the province, and by combining strong demand, responsible leadership, and targeted support, they are ensuring that tourism growth delivers tangible and lasting benefits to communities. The province’s continued success is also bolstered by its strong international source markets, with the United Kingdom and Germany remaining key contributors to visitor arrivals, signaling sustained demand from long-haul travelers.

The Western Cape is positioning itself as a leading tourism hub on the African continent, attracting investment and showcasing its unique appeal to a global audience





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