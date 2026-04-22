Western Cape Tourism Booms, Generating R26 Billion and Sparking Job Protection Calls

The Western Cape's tourism sector is thriving, attracting 1.5 million international visitors and generating nearly R26 billion in revenue in 2025. This success is occurring alongside national discussions about the impact of AI on employment, leading to calls for worker protection.

The Western Cape province of South Africa is experiencing a significant surge in tourism, contributing substantially to the nation's economy and employment figures. Recent data indicates that in 2025, the province attracted nearly R26 billion in revenue from 1.5 million international visitors, representing a quarter of South Africa ’s total tourism income.

This represents an impressive 11.1% increase in international arrivals, demonstrating a sustained global interest in the region. The success is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with discussions surrounding the potential impact of South Africa’s Draft AI Policy on the job market, prompting calls for measures to protect workers.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, emphasized the direct correlation between tourism growth and job creation, highlighting the province’s already low unemployment rate – the lowest in the country. He described the Western Cape as a ‘land of opportunity’ where a thriving tourism sector translates into tangible benefits for residents. The province’s strong performance solidifies its position as a leading tourism destination on the African continent, fueled by ongoing investment and its broad international appeal.

The robust tourism numbers aren’t limited to international visitors. Domestic tourism also experienced a considerable rebound, with approximately four million overnight trips recorded, a substantial 15.4% increase. Importantly, the Western Cape achieved the highest average domestic spend per overnight trip in the country, reaching R3 172. This demonstrates the province’s ability to attract visitors who are willing to spend more, supporting a diverse range of tourism-related businesses even amidst broader economic challenges.

The United Kingdom and Germany continue to be the primary source markets for international tourists, indicating a consistent demand from long-haul travelers. This sustained interest is a testament to the Western Cape’s effective marketing strategies and the quality of experiences offered. The province’s commitment to responsible tourism is also gaining recognition, as evidenced by the accolades received at the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026.

Several Western Cape organizations were honored for their contributions to skills development, environmental management, and inclusive economic impact. The V&A Waterfront Academy and Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company were awarded Gold Awards, while Unexplored Cape Town received a Silver Award for its community-based tourism initiatives. The Cape Tourist Guides Association was recognized as ‘One to Watch’, and Township & Village, based in Stellenbosch, received praise for its community-driven tourism model.

These awards underscore the importance of designing tourism initiatives that benefit local communities alongside visitors. Recognizing the broader economic context and the potential disruptions posed by technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence, the provincial government is proactively refining its tourism strategy. While domestic travel is increasing nationally, spending per trip remains under pressure.

To address this, the department of economic development and tourism is focusing on promoting value-for-money offerings, expanding tourism beyond the well-known hotspots, and strengthening support for responsible tourism practices. The goal is to ensure that tourism growth translates into sustainable job creation and the development of small businesses.

Minister Meyer reiterated that tourism must directly benefit the people of the Western Cape, and by combining strong demand with responsible leadership and targeted support, the province aims to create lasting value for its communities. The ongoing success of the Western Cape’s tourism sector serves as a model for other regions in South Africa, demonstrating the potential of tourism to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

The province’s proactive approach to adapting to changing economic conditions and embracing responsible tourism practices positions it for continued success in the years to come. The focus on skills development and inclusive economic impact ensures that the benefits of tourism are shared widely, contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for the Western Cape





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