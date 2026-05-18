Western Cape Storms: Insurance and Recovery Crisis as Homes Remain Uninsured or Unclear About Policies

The recent Western Cape storms have left over 10,000 homes affected, leading to an insurance and recovery crisis. Many residents are either uninsured or unclear about what their policies cover. The scale of the flooding and storm damage is unlike anything seen in decades, with trees blown over onto properties, gutters blown off, roofs damaged by wind, and flood claims in the Boland area.

More than 10,000 homes affected by the recent Western Cape storms are now at the centre of a growing insurance and recovery crisis, with many residents discovering they are either uninsured or unclear about what their policies cover.

Insurance expert and CEO of AMI Underwriting Managers, Christelle Coleman, said the scale of the flooding and storm damage across parts of the province was unlike anything she had seen in decades in the industry. The severe weather caused widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and destruction across Cape Town and several areas in the Cape Winelands. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was expected to assess damage in areas including Rawsonville and Robertson on Monday.

One of the biggest concerns following the Western Cape floods was the number of uninsured households. Many residents now faced rebuilding their homes and lives without financial support from insurers. Coleman described the flooding as one of the worst disaster events she had witnessed in 35 years in the insurance sector. Many homeowners incorrectly believed flood damage required special insurance coverage.

Standard short-term insurance policies generally include protection against flood and fire damage. However, insurers had become more cautious in high-risk flood zones following repeated severe weather events. Homeowners buying property near rivers or coastal areas should first confirm whether insurers would still provide flood cover. Insurance policies are designed to cover sudden and unforeseen events, not long-term neglect.

Property owners are expected to maintain roofs, trees and other structures to reduce preventable risks. Some insurers may help cover preventative tree removal if a tree threatens a property, but this was not standard across the industry. Residents whose homes were damaged by a neighbour’s tree during the storm should first contact their own insurer. Storm-related incidents are generally treated as ‘acts of God’, meaning homeowners usually cannot hold neighbours liable unless negligence is proven. 18 May 2026 10:0





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Western Cape Storms Insurance Crisis Uninsured Households Flood Damage Tree Removal Neighbour's Tree

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