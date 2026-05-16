Western Cape Storm Recovery: 62% of Affected Areas Restored as Repairs Continue

Western Cape authorities report significant progress in restoring power after recent storms, with Eskom teams focusing on repairing critical infrastructure in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof areas. Officials are also preparing for additional assessments as the cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development, Anton Bredell, has provided an update on the ongoing recovery efforts following the recent severe storms that struck the region.

According to Bredell, electricity has been restored to approximately 62% of the areas impacted by the storms. Repair teams from Eskom are diligently working to reinstate power in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof regions, where high-voltage infrastructure suffered extensive damage. The minister emphasized that while progress is being made in addressing the widespread devastation, authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring weather forecasts for potential further disruptions in the coming days





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Western Cape Storms Power Restoration Eskom Infrastructure Damage

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