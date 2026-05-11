Western Cape Schools to Close on 12 May Due to Severe Storm Warnings

The Western Cape Department of Education has announced the closure of all public schools on 12 May 2026 ahead of severe storm warnings, following consultations with disaster management and weather agencies. Minister David Maynier confirmed the decision, highlighting safety concerns and damage reports from several schools. The reopening is planned for 13 May, pending weather assessments.

In a proactive measure to ensure the safety of both students and educators, the Western Cape Department of Education has announced that all schools in the province will be closed on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

This decision follows extensive consultations with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the South African Weather Service (SAWS), based on updated weather projections indicating severe storm conditions expected to impact the region. The closure includes all public ordinary and special schools throughout the province, as well as those in previously affected districts such as the Cape Winelands, Eden, and Central Karoo.

According to Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier, the move underscores the province’s commitment to prioritising safety during extreme weather events.

'The health and well-being of our learners and teaching staff remain our top priority,' Maynier stated in a press briefing on Monday, 11 May. He further revealed that 227 additional schools had applied for closure, bringing the total number of affected institutions to nearly 500. The storm has already caused significant damage to several school facilities, prompting ongoing assessments to determine the full extent of the destruction.

Minister Maynier expressed appreciation to school officials, principals, teachers, and parents for their cooperation during these challenging times. He also acknowledged the efforts of first responders, emergency services, and disaster management teams, whose support has been critical in managing the crisis. While schools are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, the education department will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and make adjustments as needed to ensure a safe return to classes





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