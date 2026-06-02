Western Cape Schools Closed in Eden and Central Karoo Districts Ahead of Storm

The Western Cape Education Department has closed all schools in the Eden and Central Karoo District for two days due to an approaching storm, prioritizing student and teacher safety following consultations with disaster management officials.

The Western Cape Education Department has announced the closure of all schools in the Eden and Central Karoo District for the next two days in response to an approaching severe storm.

This decision, made in consultation with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, prioritizes the safety of learners and teachers. Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, emphasized that the department operates on a default position of keeping schools open, closing them only under exceptional circumstances. He confirmed that all other schools across the Western Cape will remain open unless specific approval for closure is granted on a case-by-case basis.

The closures are expected to be temporary, with all schools in the affected districts scheduled to reopen on Friday, 5 June 2026. The department continues to monitor the situation closely and urges parents and caregivers to stay informed through official channels. The safety and well-being of the education community remain paramount as weather warnings highlight the potential danger of the impending storm system





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School Closure Western Cape Storm Safety David Maynier Disaster Management Eden District Central Karoo

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Schools in Eden and Central Karoo District to Close Due to Approaching Severe WeatherThe Western Cape Education Department has announced the temporary closure of all public schools in the Eden and Central Karoo District from 3 June to 4 June due to an approaching severe weather system. Learner transport services will also be suspended, and Early Childhood Development centres are advised to close. The decision follows warnings of significant rainfall from a cut-off low-pressure system and concerns about communities still recovering from last month's flooding. Safety of learners and educators is the primary concern.

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