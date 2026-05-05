Western Cape Schools Closed Due to Severe Storm Warnings; Johannesburg on High Alert for Cold Weather

The Western Cape Department of Education has closed schools in George, Knysna, and Oudtshoorn due to an impending Level 8 storm surge, while Johannesburg Emergency Services remain vigilant as cold weather approaches. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, gale-force winds, and high sea swells, prompting school closures. Meanwhile, Johannesburg residents are urged to use heating devices cautiously as temperatures drop.

The Western Cape Department of Education has announced the closure of all schools in George, Knysna, and Oudtshoorn for Wednesday and Thursday due to an impending Level 8 storm surge expected to impact the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions.

The storm, forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and last until Thursday, is predicted to bring between 100 to 200 mm of rain, accompanied by gale-force winds and high sea swells. Disaster officials have issued warnings about severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, snow, damaging winds, and waves. Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier stated that affected schools have been officially notified and instructed to inform parents of the closure.

He emphasized that while the default position is to keep schools open, closures are permitted only in exceptional circumstances, such as this severe weather event. Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, the Emergency Services remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city as cold weather conditions are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday. EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised residents to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters and paraffin stoves to prevent accidents.

The department has also reminded the public about the importance of user consent for non-necessary cookies on websites, which are used to collect personal data via analytics, ads, and other embedded content





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Western Cape Education Storm Surge School Closures Johannesburg Emergency Services Cold Weather Alert

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