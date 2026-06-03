Western Cape Schools Close as Severe Weather Approaches; Residents Urged to Prepare

The Garden Route District Municipality closes schools in Eden and Central Karoo Districts ahead of a cut-off low-pressure system bringing heavy rain, flooding risks, and high waves. Emergency measures are in place as the province braces for further damage after recent storms.

The Garden Route District Municipality has announced that all schools in the Eden and Central Karoo Districts of the Western Cape will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

This decision follows the recent closure of schools in the area after devastating storms and flooding. Schools in the other seven education districts will remain open. Anton Bredell, the Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, reported that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was briefed by the South African Weather Service about a cut-off low-pressure system approaching the province.

The system is expected to bring bad weather to the Central Karoo and eastern parts of the Garden Route during the two-day period. Municipalities such as Bitou, Knysna, and George could see accumulated rainfall of up to 200mm, while the Karoo's Beaufort West municipality expects 60mm to 80mm of rain. The existing saturated ground from recent rainfall raises the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, informal settlements, roads, and river catchments.

There is also a concern about rising river levels, dam spillages, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to essential services. Along the coast, rough sea conditions with wave heights reaching five meters threaten small vessels and coastal activities. Emergency services are on high alert, municipalities have local readiness plans, humanitarian partners are mobilised, and health and rescue services are prepared to respond.

Residents are urged to take precautions: farmers and rural communities should stock up on supplies for people and livestock, secure equipment, and move livestock from flood-prone zones. The public is advised to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, and rivers, stay indoors when safe, keep emergency contacts handy, and follow local authority instructions. All other government facilities and services will operate normally, with updates communicated officially.

The MEC emphasised that one-size-fits-all solutions do not work in such crises, highlighting the need for tailored responses across different regions





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