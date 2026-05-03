Western Cape Police Investigate Intimidation Case After MP Fadiel Adams Files Charges Against SAPS

Western Cape police are investigating an intimidation case after MP Fadiel Adams accused SAPS officers of an unlawful raid on his former home in Mitchell’s Plain. Adams claims the officers, linked to the Political Killings Task Team, did not present a warrant and assaulted a 12-year-old boy. The incident has reignited tensions between Adams and KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with Adams accusing SAPS of collusion with politicians and operating like a cartel.

Western Cape police have launched an investigation into allegations of intimidation after Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams filed charges against the South African Police Service ( SAPS ) in Cape Town.

Adams, a National Coloured Congress MP, claims that officers linked to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) conducted a raid on a Mitchell’s Plain home he previously owned in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Adams, the officers allegedly failed to present a search warrant or warrant of arrest and pointed firearms at the occupants, including a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly assaulted during the incident. The family members present were left traumatized by the ordeal.

A spokesperson for the Western Cape police confirmed that an intimidation case had been registered at Lentegeur police station involving a member of parliament. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Adams has leveled serious accusations against SAPS and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, suggesting that politicians may be colluding with law enforcement.

He described SAPS as the biggest cartel in the country, claiming that the generals responsible for public safety are complicit in criminal activities. Adams also criticized the PKTT, labeling them a combat squad and a tool for certain generals to bully individuals. Adams believes he is being targeted for speaking out against Mkhwanazi and members of the PKTT. He has accused the PKTT of operating with balaclavas and no visible identification, comparing them to thugs rather than law enforcement officers.

Adams has vowed not to be intimidated, stating that he would have defended his family if the officers had entered his home. This incident follows a history of tensions between Adams and Mkhwanazi, including allegations involving former police minister Bheki Cele and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Mkhwanazi previously testified before the Madlanga commission, where he accused Adams of mishandling confidential Crime Intelligence information. The situation highlights ongoing concerns about police conduct and political interference in law enforcement operations





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Western Cape Police Fadiel Adams SAPS Political Killings Task Team Intimidation

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