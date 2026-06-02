Western Cape Police Clarify Teen's Killing Stemmed from Housebreaking, Not Anti-Immigrant Vigilantism

Police in South Africa's Western Cape have clarified that the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man from Limpopo in Mossel Bay was a result of a housebreaking incident, not related to the recent anti-immigration protests in the area.

Western Cape police have dismissed claims that a Limpopo teenager killed in Mossel Bay was targeted during ongoing anti-immigration protests, clarifying that preliminary investigations point to a housebreaking motive instead.

The 18-year-old victim, Nhlamulo Sambo, who is a South African citizen originally from Giyani in Limpopo, was fatally stabbed in the KwaNonqaba township in the early hours of Sunday morning. Initial reports circulating in the community suggested that Sambo had been viciously attacked by vigilante residents who mistakenly believed he was an undocumented foreign national. The fatal incident directly followed a wave of violent anti-immigration protests that erupted in the area on Friday night.

However, provincial authorities have moved swiftly to clarify that preliminary criminal investigations indicate an entirely different motive for the killing. Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile revealed that Sambo was allegedly confronted by a local homeowner while attempting to steal items from an informal dwelling.

"A 15-year-old who was with the deceased, who apparently hid inside the shack, said they went inside with the purpose of taking some goods and they were accosted by the owner of the shack who arrived. At that time, the owner of the shack then chased the deceased and stabbed him to death.

" Patekile stated that law enforcement teams are actively searching for the identified suspect, while the formal investigation into the murder continues





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South Africa Mossel Bay Western Cape Anti-Immigration Vigilantism Murder Investigation Housebreaking Nhlamulo Sambo Thembisile Patekile

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