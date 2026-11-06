Western Cape Municipalities Face Hung Councils and Coalition Battles

Sixteen Western Cape municipalities return hung councils. Major parties like the DA and ANC exclude key opponents, shifting power to smaller entities and setting up intense negotiations.

Sixteen municipalities across the Western Cape are set to return hung councils, setting the stage for a week of coalition negotiations, political horse-trading and jockeying for mayoral positions. The DA has ruled out working with the EFF and MK Party, while the ANC has declared the DA "off the table". Smaller parties could hold the balance of power in several councils, including Saldanha Bay, Knysna, Theewaterskloof, Prince Albert, Beaufort West and Kannaland.

Hung Councils Create Political Deadlock

With no party securing outright majorities in the affected municipalities, negotiations could prove particularly difficult in councils where the DA and ANC have both ruled out working together. This creates a scenario where smaller parties with decisive votes become critical to forming stable local governments. The battle for power is shifting from the ballot box to the backrooms, where political maneuvering will dominate the next seven days.

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Among the councils unable to secure an outright majority are the Saldanha Bay, Knysna, Theewaterskloof, Prince Albert, Beaufort West and Kannaland municipalities. In Laingsburg, ActionSA narrowly edged out the DA and ANC in the ward vote. However, the council is evenly split between ActionSA and the DA, with three seats each. This leaves both municipalities facing coalition negotiations to determine who will govern, highlighting the fragile nature of local political alignment in the region.

Major Parties Exclude Key Opponents

The DA's deputy chairperson of the federal council, Carl Pophaim, said the party was "absolutely excited, yet humble" about its performance but would insist on values alignment and a commitment to service delivery before entering any coalition. Pophaim outlined that the party would not work with the EFF or the MK Party for very specific reasons. The first condition is a requirement for values-based coalition governments that align with the party's fundamental beliefs. The second condition is a clear commitment to a service delivery implementation programme through the municipality's Integrated Development Plan.

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The ANC's provincial spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, was equally unequivocal, accusing the DA of deploying "swart gevaar (black peril)" tactics during the campaign. Mtsweni pointed to a DA message released two days before elections that said to the voters to 'keep the ANC and the EFF out'. He characterized this as an irreconcilable political divide, stating that the party sees the DA as chaos and vice versa. Consequently, the ANC stated it will not bring the DA into government through coalition negotiations, declaring the DA is off the table for any future arrangements.

Smaller Parties Hold the Balance of Power

Smaller parties such as the GOOD party and the Patriotic Alliance are poised to play decisive roles in the formation of local governments. GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron said his party would approach negotiations cautiously. He noted that the party is armed with "very hard lessons" from previous coalition nightmares. This caution is particularly relevant in Theewaterskloof, where GOOD had experienced two different coalition arrangements during the previous term.

In Swellendam, the ANC and DA each secured four seats on the 11-seat council, leaving the Patriotic Alliance's two seats potentially decisive. The DA's ward support dropped from 52% in previous cycles, further complicating its position in key areas. Carl Pophaim rejected suggestions that one smaller party would emerge as the sole kingmaker. He stated that the DA has several potential coalition partners across the province, noting that the party is in 15 of the existing councils based on 70% of votes counted. This suggests a distributed rather than concentrated influence among potential partners.

Framework for Government Formation Announced

The DA's provincial and federal leadership will meet over the next seven days to clearly outline and finalize its framework for forming governments. Pophaim emphasized the seriousness of consultation within the leadership and the mandate for representatives regarding expectations. The party aims to ensure that any formed government addresses governance and service delivery challenges effectively. Arrangements that fail to meet these criteria will be rejected by the DA leadership.

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The ANC has indicated it is prepared to negotiate with like-minded parties but will exclude the DA from these discussions. Sifiso Mtsweni argued that it would be contradictory for the ANC to campaign against the DA and then enter into a coalition with them. He stated that they will talk to other parties but emphasized that the DA is not a viable partner for the ANC in the Western Cape. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the governance structure for sixteen municipalities, impacting service delivery and local administration for the next term.