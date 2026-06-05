Western Cape mother's R5 million court victory highlights importance of long-term brain injury care

A Western Cape mother's long fight for justice has ended with a major court victory after the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was ordered to pay more than R5 million following a devastating crash that permanently altered her young son's future.

A Western Cape mother's long fight for justice has ended with a major court victory after the Road Accident Fund ( RAF ) was ordered to pay more than R5 million following a devastating crash that permanently altered her young son's future.

The case stems from a road accident that occurred on 9 June 2013 when the boy, then just three years old, was struck by a vehicle. While medical experts initially classified his injuries as mild, the effects of the collision became far more apparent as he grew older. More than a decade later, the Western Cape High Court found that the consequences of those injuries would follow him throughout his life.

Judge Matthew Francis awarded the family compensation exceeding R5 million and ordered that the RAF cover the full cost of the boy's future medical treatment, hospitalisation, nursing care, services and any goods required as a result of the accident. The ruling highlights a reality often overlooked in childhood brain injury cases: the full impact may only emerge years later.

In his judgment, Francis explained that injuries sustained at such a young age can affect a child's ability to develop crucial skills that have not yet been acquired. An immature brain injured before the acquisition of language, scholastic and social competencies may sustain diffuse damage that is clinically mild yet developmentally decisive, because the injury does not merely impair an existing faculty but compromises the acquisition of faculties not yet formed.

The court noted that the boy has been left with permanent disabilities and disfigurements, as well as ongoing cognitive, behavioural and developmental challenges linked to the accident. The disabling consequence is therefore latent at the time of injury and emerges only as the child is required, year on year, to do what the injury has rendered him less able to do.

The judge further stressed that labels attached to injuries immediately after an accident should not determine the value of a claim when the long-term effects prove far more severe. It follows that, in the assessment of general damages for a brain injury sustained in early childhood, the severity label attached to the primary injury does not govern the enquiry and imposes no ceiling.

Instead, the court considered how the injuries would affect the boy throughout his lifetime, including his educational development, social functioning and future independence. The ruling serves as another reminder of the crucial role the RAF plays in compensating victims of road accidents, particularly children whose injuries may take years to fully reveal themselves.

For this family, the financial award cannot undo the trauma of that day in 2013, but it does provide critical support for the lifelong care and treatment the young man will continue to need





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Western Cape Road Accident Fund RAF Childhood Brain Injury Long-Term Care

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