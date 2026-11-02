Western Cape Mobility MEC Visits Cape Town Taxi Ranks Amid Violence

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku visits taxi ranks in Cape Town on November 2 to assess safety and operations amid deadly violence and route disputes affecting commuters.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku is scheduled to conduct a comprehensive tour of minibus taxi ranks across Cape Town on Monday, 2 November. This strategic visit occurs as the province continues to grapple with a fresh and volatile wave of violence within the taxi industry. The MEC aims to directly assess taxi operations on the ground during a critical period characterized by growing uncertainty for both commuters and transport operators regarding safety and reliable access to essential transport services.

Deadly Incidents Disrupt Daily Commutes

The situation on the streets of Cape Town has turned deadly in recent days, creating an atmosphere of fear and instability. Three people were tragically killed and several others were wounded in a series of taxi-related shootings scattered across the city. These violent incidents have been reported in several key areas, including Delft, Gugulethu, and Khayelitsha, highlighting the widespread nature of the conflict. The unrest has also caused significant disruptions to public transport services, with the Palm taxi rank in Delft being temporarily closed following a sharp rise in shooting incidents.

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Root Causes Of The Taxi Conflict

According to official statements from the City of Cape Town, the underlying disputes center heavily on operating rights and contested routes. The areas most affected by these disagreements include Delft, Epping, Killarney, Khayelitsha, and Somerset West. The struggle for control over lucrative routes and the legal right to operate in specific zones has fueled tensions between different factions within the industry. These friction points have persisted for some time, leading to repeated cycles of intimidation, illegal takeovers, and armed confrontations that destabilize the broader transportation network.

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Legal And Police Interventions Escalate

In response to the escalating crisis, authorities have significantly stepped up their operational and legal interventions. Police deployments have been intensified to maintain order and investigate alleged unlawful operations within the transport sector. Authorities are also pursuing legal action aimed at stopping the pervasive violence and intimidation tactics used by certain groups. Furthermore, the Western Cape High Court has issued an interim order specifically requiring the Community Transport Association and the Codefa Co-operative Transport Agency to cease violent conduct. This judicial directive explicitly prohibits unlawful route takeovers, signaling a firm legal stance against the disruption of public services.

Press For A Lasting Peace Solution

Sileku's upcoming visit comes at a time when pressure is mounting on provincial leadership to facilitate a lasting solution to the deep-seated conflict. Stakeholders are urging the government to move beyond temporary fixes and address the structural issues driving the violence. For thousands of residents who rely on minibus taxis every day, the priority remains simple and urgent. These commuters seek the ability to travel to work, school, and their homes without fearing for their personal safety, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing industry disputes and the critical need for stability.