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Western Cape Local Elections: IEC Reports Minor Incidents and High Turnout

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Western Cape Local Elections: IEC Reports Minor Incidents and High Turnout
Electoral Commission · Western Cape · Michael Hendrickse
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The Electoral Commission confirms minor disruptions during Western Cape local elections, including an armed voter eviction and drunk staff dismissal, while over 824,000 citizens cast ballots.

The Western Cape conducted its local government elections on November 4, with residents in the Mitchells Plain community gathering at Hazeldene Primary School to vote for improved service delivery. The Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse confirmed that the day was largely incident-free by lunchtime, despite two specific disruptions requiring intervention.

Security Disruption in Mitchells Plain

Police officers were required to remove a disruptive voter who arrived armed at one of the voting stations in Mitchells Plain. Michael Hendrickse stated that the individual became upset and caused a disturbance, necessitating police assistance to ensure safety. He noted that this isolated incident was the only security breach reported during the morning proceedings.

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Staff Dismissal in Mossel Bay

In a separate administrative matter, the Electoral Commission dismissed officials in Mossel Bay after they arrived for duty under the influence of alcohol on Monday. This action highlights the commission's strict standards for election personnel integrity, even as it manages logistical challenges across the province.

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Logistical Challenges and Staffing Efforts

Michael Hendrickse emphasized that the commission deployed over 18,000 personnel to manage voting stations across the region. Many workers faced significant travel burdens, waking at 3am to reach rural stations located up to 200km away from their homes. These robust staffing efforts were critical to maintaining operations in geographically dispersed areas.

Voter Turnout and Technical Glitches

By 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, more than 824,000 of the Western Cape's 3.5 million registered voters had cast their ballots. All 1,623 voting stations remained open throughout the day, although some locations experienced delays due to technical glitches affecting voter management devices. Despite these minor operational hiccups, the overall turnout indicated strong civic engagement in the local governance process.

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Electoral Commission Western Cape Michael Hendrickse Mitchells Plain Hazeldene Primary School
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