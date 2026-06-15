Western Cape Launches Free Community Football Viewing Hubs to Boost Unity

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, together with municipalities and private partners, opens free, family‑friendly screening venues across the Western Cape for the national football team's matches, aiming to foster social cohesion and provincial pride.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has launched a province‑wide programme designed to bring people together around the excitement of the national football team's upcoming matches.

By partnering with municipal authorities and private sponsors, the department will set up a series of free, family‑friendly viewing sites across the Western Cape, giving residents a safe space to watch the games on large screens and share in the collective roar of national pride. Officials say sport possesses a singular power to bridge differences of age, culture and socioeconomic background, and the new initiative is intended to translate that power into tangible social benefits.

The sites will serve as community hubs where neighbours can meet, children can play, and local vendors can offer refreshments, thereby stimulating local economies while reinforcing a sense of belonging. The selected venues span several districts, ensuring that no community is left out. In the Garden Route district, a viewing centre will be installed at the Beaufort West Thusong Centre, located at the corner of Bantom and De Vries Streets.

The Paarl East district will host its own screen at the Thusong Centre on Van der Stel Street, while the West Coast district will make use of the NY110 Sports Park in Gugulethu. Organisers urge residents to arrive early, bring blankets and chairs, and take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate together in a controlled environment.

In addition to the matches themselves, each site will feature local entertainment, cultural performances and information booths highlighting the province's rich sporting heritage. Department officials{ } emphasized that the project aligns with broader goals of social cohesion and community development.

"Sport has a unique ability to unite people across communities, cultures, and generations," said the head of the department. "By creating viewing opportunities in every district, we are ensuring that communities across the Western Cape can experience the excitement collectively while fostering a sense of belonging and provincial pride. " The department also expressed gratitude to all partners - from municipal councils to private businesses - whose contributions have made the venues possible.

As the national team, popularly known as Bafana Bafana, prepares to take on opponents on the world stage, the department wishes the squad success and hopes that the viewing sites will become a focal point for shared jubilation, reinforcing the idea that sport remains one of the most powerful tools for uniting South Africans





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Community Engagement Sports Promotion Social Cohesion Western Cape Football

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