Western Cape IEC Allays Fears of Gang Violence Disrupting Voter Registration

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has assured citizens that gang violence will not disrupt voter registration this weekend, despite concerns about safety fears. The IEC has strengthened security measures to protect voters during the registration weekend.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has allayed fears that gang violence could disrupt voter registration this weekend. Eligible citizens can register to vote or update their details ahead of the Local Government Elections on 4 November.

The latest crime statistics show that gang-related crime remained a major contributor to violent offences in the Western Cape between January and March. There are concerns that safety fears could keep some residents away from voting stations during the registration weekend.

However, Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said that security has been strengthened to protect voters. In terms of this weekend, SAPS is deployed to ensure that there's high visibility across our province and at our voting stations, and they are also aware of if there are particular incidents they are capable of intervening in. The IEC urged eligible voters to take part in the registration weekend and prepare for the upcoming elections





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Western Cape Independent Electoral Commission Local Government Elections Gang Violence Voter Registration Security Measures SAPS Eligible Voters Preparation For Elections

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