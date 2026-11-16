The Western Cape will reduce domestic and industrial water allocations by 7% and irrigation allocations by 15% as dam levels fall below the preferred threshold, with combined cuts of about 56.8 million cubic metres annually.

The Western Cape will cut domestic and industrial water allocations by 7% and irrigation allocations by 15% as dam levels decline and drought risk s grow.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina announced the precautionary reductions on Monday, 16 November, following an assessment of the Western Cape Water Supply System. The 7% reduction for domestic and industrial users is equivalent to approximately 27.2 million cubic metres annually. Farmers will face a 15% reduction in irrigation allocations, amounting to a further 29.6 million cubic metres a year. Combined, the cuts represent about 56.8 million cubic metres annually, or around 11% of the system total allocations.

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Dam Storage Levels Fall Below Preferred Threshold

The department completed its annual assessment for the 2026/27 hydrological year. Combined dam storage in the system stood at 72.5% on 2 November in one reading, while a separate measurement put combined storage levels at 12 November at below the system preferred operational threshold of 80%. This was down from 85.4% during the same period last year. An earlier comparison showed 72.5% on 2 November versus 84.4% a year earlier.

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The system includes six interconnected dams supplying Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Franschhoek and Wellington, as well as agricultural users. The department attributed the declining levels primarily to below-average rainfall over recent years. Rainfall during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 periods measured 722.7mm and 752.8mm respectively, compared with the long-term average of 964mm. The announcement does not mean every household will immediately face a fixed water-consumption limit.

Municipalities will be responsible for managing their reduced allocations, while specific restrictions and measures will be communicated once the changes have been formally gazetted. Cape Town water restrictions could kick in by December as dam levels trigger alarm. Majodina said the measures are intended to protect strategic water reserves and strengthen the province resilience against future droughts. The department said the reductions will ensure sufficient supplies remain available for households, businesses, agriculture and essential environmental requirements.

El Nino Risks and Future Water Shortages

Although the system remains operationally stable and can currently meet water demand, the department said the latest assessment highlighted risks that required intervention. Government modelling indicates the risk of water shortages and mandatory restrictions could rise substantially from 2027 if users continue drawing their full allocations without intervention. The department also raised concerns about El Nino, saying the weather phenomenon could bring higher temperatures, increased evaporation and reduced runoff into dams, placing further pressure on the province water resources.

The SAWS warned of extreme heat across parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Tuesday to Thursday, with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Majodina said the department would continue monitoring dam levels, climatic conditions and water demand, and could introduce further measures if conditions deteriorate. She called on municipalities, businesses, industries, farmers and households to strengthen water conservation efforts.

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Municipalities Urged to Enforce Water Restrictions

Municipalities have also been urged to enforce existing water-use restrictions and bylaws, while residents are encouraged to report water wastage and violations. The department stressed that the current system remains operationally stable, but warned that action is needed now to reduce the risk of more severe shortages in the future. Elsewhere, Tshwane has introduced Level 2 water restrictions and new tariffs, including residential water charges, a free basic water allowance and conservation rules.

The Western Cape measures follow the department annual assessment of the water supply system and are described as precautionary.