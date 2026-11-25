The Western Cape High Court has invalidated the Section 89 panel report on Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala theft, effectively ending impeachment proceedings. Legal appeals remain likely.

The Western Cape Division of the High Court has ruled in its entirety to set aside the Section 89 independent panel report concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa. Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana announced the judgment on Wednesday, November 25, declaring that the previous findings were invalid. This decisive legal move effectively brings an immediate halt to the ongoing parliamentary impeachment proceedings against the South African head of state.

Judgment Details and Legal Invalidity

The court found that the Section 89 independent panel fundamentally misconstrued its constitutional functions during its investigation. The judgment states that the panel went beyond its lawful remit and committed several errors in law. Consequently, the court declared invalid any proceedings that arose from the panel report. This legal declaration serves to nullify the basis for the impeachment process that had been initiated by opposition parties in Parliament.

Also read Western Cape High Court sets aside Phala Phala report, halting Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry

With the review granted and the Section 89 independent panel report set aside, the immediate legal path for impeachment is closed. However, this outcome does not guarantee the finality of the matter. Appeals are highly likely to be lodged, which could reverse the decision. Another court may find differently and uphold the validity of the report that was originally the basis for the presidential impeachment charges.

Political Reactions and Appeal Plans

Speaking immediately after the judgment, African Transformation Movement representative Vuyolwethu Zungula condemned the decision. He stated that there appears to be one law for the president and another for the citizens of South Africa. Zungula indicated that consultations with lawyers and conversations with other political parties would follow immediately.

Advertisement

The primary objective of these consultations is to view an appeal against the judgment. The legal teams of the African Transformation Movement, the EFF, the MK Party, and United Africans Transformation had argued that the impeachment committee was the correct constitutional structure to engage Ramaphosa. They viewed the legal challenges as delaying tactics, but the court now found in favor of the president's arguments.

Historical Context of the Phala Phala Case

The legal and political saga dates back to June 2022 when the theft of 580,000 dollars from sofa cushions at the presidential Phala Phala game farm in February 2020 finally emerged publicly. Zungula tabled the parliamentary impeachment motion, which was accepted and led to the Section 89 independent panel report. This report, produced in late November 2022, found Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

On December 13, 2022, when the ANC still held the numbers in the House, it ensured the report was voted down. This cleared the way for Ramaphosa to be re-elected as ANC party president a week later. Ramaphosa had initially filed a request for direct access to the Constitutional Court to challenge the Section 89 report in early December 2022. The Constitutional Court denied this request in early 2023, leading Ramaphosa to let go of that specific review.

Future Proceedings and Implications

Questions now remain regarding whether the impeachment committee will proceed as planned on Thursday to choose an evidence leader. They must decide whether to delay to obtain further clarity or discuss the impact of this court ruling. The proceedings had been revived in May 2026 when the Constitutional Court set the previous vote aside and referred the Section 89 panel report to the impeachment committee.

Advertisement

Full reasons for the Western Cape High Court judgment are expected, but the court did not specify when they would be released. The saga has hung over Ramaphosa and South Africa for more than four years. The hearing in early September took almost three months to reach this point, with arguments covering evidential thresholds, process, reputational harm, and national security.