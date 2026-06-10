Western Cape High Court Reserves Judgment in Birth Registration Backlog Case

The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in a case against Home Affairs over a massive birth registration backlog. The court heard how children have faced delayed access to education, an inability to access social grants, and, in one case, an adoption that could not be finalised without a birth certificate. The applicants have pointed to administrative failures, a lack of engagement and the absence of a recovery plan as some of the reasons for the legal action.

The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in a case against Home Affairs over a massive birth registration backlog . The Legal Resources Centre has asked the court for a supervisory order compelling the department to submit a plan to address the issue.

Counsel for Home Affairs has asked the court to refer the matter back to the department, citing the principle of the separation of powers. However, a lawyer for the UCT Children's Institute argued that years of delays now warrant judicial intervention. The court heard how children have faced delayed access to education, an inability to access social grants, and, in one case, an adoption that could not be finalised without a birth certificate.

A lawyer representing the applicants shared a personal story of a child born in Durban in 2021 to a mother who was using drugs and did not have an ID. The child now lives in Cape Town with Xulu, who raised the funds to retrieve his proof of birth from King Edward Hospital in order to apply for the document in 2023.

However, the Langa Home Affairs office has since lost the document, and she cannot afford to travel back to Durban to replace it. The applicants have pointed to administrative failures, a lack of engagement and the absence of a recovery plan as some of the reasons for the legal action. The lawyer for the applicants, Daniel Linde, has told the court that these factors are grounds for judicial intervention.

He stated that the backlog has resulted in children being unable to access education, social grants, and in one case, an adoption being delayed due to the lack of a birth certificate. The court has reserved judgment in the case, with a decision expected in the near future





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Western Cape High Court Home Affairs Birth Registration Backlog Judicial Intervention Administrative Failures

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