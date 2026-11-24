The Western Cape High Court is set to rule on President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent application to set aside the Section 89 panel report regarding the Phala Phala scandal.

The Western Cape High Court is poised to deliver a decisive judgment in the constitutional battle surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ongoing Phala Phala scandal. This pivotal ruling will determine whether the President possesses the legal authority to review and effectively nullify the findings of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report. The outcome of this judicial review is critical, as it directly influences the procedural trajectory of potential impeachment proceedings against the Head of State.

Legal Battle Over Section 89 Report Validity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an urgent application requesting that the High Court set aside the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal. The core objective of this legal maneuver is to compel the return of the matter to Parliament. This procedural shift is essential for the National Assembly to formally establish an impeachment committee and proceed with charges against the President.

Also read Western Cape Murder Stats: 732 Firearm Killings in Q3 2026

The legal foundation for these proceedings was established by the Constitutional Court, which previously ruled that Parliament acted unlawfully when it halted the impeachment process in December 2022. That historic order mandated the National Assembly to create a formal committee to examine the serious allegations lodged against the President. This ruling reinforced the necessity of a transparent and legally sound process to address the constitutional questions raised by the scandal.

Judicial Proceedings and Constitutional Arguments

Arguments in Ramaphosa's review application were heard by Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana alongside judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi. The panel examined whether the President's challenge to the Section 89 report had merit and whether the High Court had the jurisdiction to interfere with the parliamentary process. The proceedings have been closely watched as they touch upon the separation of powers and the constitutional limits of executive authority.

Advertisement

The Section 89 panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, was originally tasked with investigating whether the President committed an impeachable offense related to the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020. The panel's work was driven by the need to establish if there was sufficient evidence of misconduct to warrant removal from office, a threshold that requires rigorous constitutional scrutiny.

Constitutional Violations and PRECCA Charges

Earlier proceedings indicated that former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found prima facie evidence suggesting Ramaphosa may have violated Section 96(2)(a) of the Constitution. Additionally, the panel identified potential breaches of Section 34(1) of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, commonly known as PRECCA. These provisions relate to the obligation of the President to maintain the integrity of public office and not act in a manner that undermines the Constitution.

The allegations stem from the handling of the investigation into the Phala Phala burglary. Critics and legal representatives argued that the President's actions were aimed at keeping the investigation of the burglary private. This assertion forms a critical part of the case, suggesting that the desire for privacy may have overridden the constitutional duty to ensure a thorough and public investigation into serious criminal matters involving the state.

Stakeholder Positions on Jurisdiction and Impeachment

Legal representatives for the opposition presented strong arguments against the President's submission that the panel's report was reviewable. They contended that the panel's decision was, in effect, final and binding for the purposes of the impeachment process. The argument emphasized that the report is not the same entity as the one previously voted on by the National Assembly, creating a distinct legal pathway for action.

Advertisement

Attorney Mpofu argued that the report represents an imperative and necessary jurisdictional step without which an impeachment cannot legally take place. He stated that once the Section 89 decision is in place, in accordance with the Constitutional Court's order, there must be an impeachment. This position underscores the view that the executive branch cannot unilaterally halt the constitutional process initiated by the legislature.

Public Accountability and Next Steps

The legal arguments extended beyond technicalities to questions of public accountability. Mpofu further submitted that there is no way out for the President until he answers to the country regarding the money found in his couch. This specific detail has become a focal point of public concern and legal scrutiny, with the attorney arguing that Ramaphosa owes it to the nation to explain the presence and handling of these funds.

The Public Protector's earlier investigation had already highlighted significant irregularities, including the use of state resources and the failure to report a crime. The current legal standoff has delayed these public hearings since President Ramaphosa secured an interdict from the High Court on 24 July. The upcoming judgment from the Western Cape High Court will either lift these obstacles or reinforce the President's legal position, determining the immediate future of the impeachment process and the accountability of the highest office in the land.