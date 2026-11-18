The Western Cape High Court dismissed Geoffrey Leighton Ashmead's bid to enforce a R3 million sale of a 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600, ruling the vehicle was not delivered in inspected condition.

The Western Cape High Court has rejected a legal bid by Geoffrey Leighton Ashmead to force buyer Herman-Bosman Brand to pay R3 million for a vintage 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600. Acting Judge TJ Mgengwana dismissed Ashmead's application, ruling that the vehicle was not delivered in the condition it was inspected prior to the agreement being signed. This decision concludes a dispute over the sale of the classic vehicle which centered on significant mechanical defects discovered after delivery.

Core Legal Mechanism and Contract Breach

Ashmead sought a court order declaring the sale agreement between himself and Brand valid and binding. He requested that the court compel Brand to pay the R3 million purchase price, along with interest calculated at 11.25% from May 29, 2025. The court found that Brand was entitled to cancel the agreement after discovering several defects in the vehicle that were not present when he first inspected it. The judge determined that Ashmead failed to meet the contractual obligation to deliver the car in the originally inspected state.

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The dispute traces back to October 2024 when Ashmead approached car dealer Dean Knoep to sell the 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 for R3.5 million. Knoep introduced Brand as a potential buyer, who inspected and test-drove the vehicle. Brand subsequently offered R3 million, and the parties signed a written sale agreement on April 22, 2025. The agreement stipulated that payment would be made into Ashmead's bank account upon the signing and delivery of transfer documents along with the vehicle.

Stakeholder Positions on Vehicle Condition

Brand maintained that the vehicle contained serious defects in its hydraulic, pneumatic, and air suspension systems, which are critical to the Mercedes-Benz 600's value. He reported that the front air vent beneath the windscreen would not close, visible oil leaks were present underneath, and the windows would not open or close. Furthermore, the vehicle was sitting unusually low due to suspected suspension problems, and the boot lid would not close properly.

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Ashmead rejected the cancellation of the deal, arguing he had fulfilled his contractual obligations. His legal team contended that the vehicle was approximately 60 years old and was never represented as being in showroom condition. They relied on a previous list of defects, known as a snag list, claiming Brand was aware of these issues before concluding the transaction. Ashmead also argued that a clause excluding warranties protected him against the buyer's complaints.

However, the court found that the roadworthy certificate obtained on May 26, 2025, did not establish that the vehicle's hydraulic and pneumatic systems were functioning properly. Judge Mgengwana explained that a roadworthy certificate only confirms compliance with minimum statutory safety requirements for public roads. It does not certify that every mechanical component is functioning correctly, nor does it cover the specific hydraulic and suspension systems in question.

Impact of Evidence and Future Precedents

The court heavily weighed contemporaneous WhatsApp messages and correspondence between Brand and Knoep, which supported the buyer's version of events. In a message dated May 30, 2025, Knoep offered to return the vehicle to Central Garage to attend to the front air vent and address a suspension leak. This correspondence aimed to restore the vehicle to the condition in which Brand had originally agreed to purchase it, undermining Ashmead's argument that the complaints were fabricated.

Another critical issue was the snag list dated December 6, 2023, which Ashmead's team introduced in a replying affidavit. Judge Mgengwana ruled that an applicant in motion proceedings must make out their case in the founding affidavit and cannot introduce a new or improved case in a replying affidavit. Furthermore, the snag list was compiled more than 10 months before Brand's initial inspection in October 2024, making it irrelevant to the vehicle's condition at delivery in May 2025.

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The vehicle was collected and returned to Central Garage for repairs before being delivered back to Brand on May 28. The ruling reinforces the importance of specific delivery conditions in high-value classic car sales. Buyers and sellers must ensure that any exclusions of warranties do not override explicit contractual obligations regarding the condition of the vehicle at the time of transfer.