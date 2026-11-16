The Western Cape is preparing for very hot to extremely hot conditions from 17 to 19 November, with temperatures approaching 40°C, rising water demand, increased veldfire risks and the introduction of Level 1 water restrictions in Cape Town from 1 December 2026.

The Western Cape is preparing for very hot to extremely hot conditions between Tuesday, 17 November, and Thursday, 19 November, with temperatures in parts of the province approaching 40°C. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that temperatures could reach the high 30s and low 40s in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Municipalities and provincial authorities are bracing for rising water demand, veldfires and heat-related illness. The City of Cape Town will introduce Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026. The City said dam levels stood at 70.4% on 16 November, which was 13.4 percentage points lower than at the same time last year. Daily water consumption had also reached 951 million litres, exceeding the City target of 860 million litres.

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Fire services and health preparations underway

Fire services are preparing for dangerous conditions. About 24 firefighting aircraft are available for water-bombing operations, and the province has mobilised additional firefighting resources from other provinces. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell is among those coordinating the response. Health services are preparing for heat-related illness through a Summer Readiness and Preparedness Plan.

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The plan includes checking cooling systems and drinking-water supplies at healthcare facilities, reviewing hospital capacity and identifying vulnerable patients. A draft Provincial Heatwave Contingency Plan is also under review. Older people, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and residents of informal settlements face particular risks during extreme heat. Residents are advised to limit their exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest parts of the day.

Those spending time outdoors should use an umbrella or hat. Staying hydrated is equally important. Residents are encouraged to drink water regularly, even when they do not feel thirsty, and to carry a water bottle throughout the day. Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and applying sunscreen can also help protect against the effects of the heat.

Vulnerable groups and heat illness symptoms

Extra care should be taken when looking out for young children, older persons and people with existing medical conditions, as they may be more vulnerable to high temperatures. Residents should also familiarise themselves with the warning signs of heat-related illnesses. Symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, nausea and headaches should not be ignored. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical assistance immediately.

Residents should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. The combination of extreme heat, rising water demand and increased veldfire risks means municipalities and provincial authorities are urging the public to take precautions to stay cool, hydrated and safe as temperatures climb.