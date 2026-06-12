Western Cape Health Department Warns Parents About Risks of Not Vaccinating Children

The Western Cape health department has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against diseases at school, citing a concerning drop in routine immunisation among children in different categories. In a separate development, a 20-year-old student from rural KwaZulu-Natal has made headlines for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting his family. However, a road project aimed at improving access to essential services has become the centre of controversy in another part of the country.

The Western Cape health department has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against diseases at school. It has noted a concerning drop in routine immunisation among children in different categories, with the uptake of the tetanus and diphtheria vaccine at the ages of six and 12 remaining very low.

Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children could, under certain circumstances, find themselves facing civil lawsuits if their decision results in serious harm to another person. In Gauteng, the health department reported the rate was about 75% for infants under 12 months, down from 83%, while in the Western Cape infant immunisation rates dropped to 67.4%. This is a significant decline from 2019 when the rate was 73.5%.

The health department has attributed the decline to misinformation and misconceptions about vaccines. They have urged parents to rely on credible sources of information when making decisions about their children's health. In a separate development, a 20-year-old student from rural KwaZulu-Natal has made headlines for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting his family. He began making ironing boards in 2016 while in primary school and has since built a house for his mother using the money he made.

His journey into carpentry began when a local carpenter noticed his interest and took him under his wing. He taught the student the skills to make wooden ironing boards and helped him develop his talent. The student's hard work and determination have inspired many, and he is a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication and perseverance.

However, a road project aimed at improving access to essential services has become the centre of controversy in another part of the country. The project has been halted after residents took the matter to court, claiming they were never consulted about the R50m, 3.5km road project. They said they were initially led to believe it would serve key routes used to access schools, clinics and hospitals.

The residents are demanding that the project be put on hold until they are properly consulted and their concerns are addressed. The controversy surrounding the road project highlights the importance of community engagement and participation in decision-making processes. It is essential that the needs and concerns of local communities are taken into account when implementing development projects.

The Western Cape health department's warning to parents about the risks of not vaccinating their children serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing public health and safety. In conclusion, the recent developments in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal serve as a reminder of the importance of community engagement, public health, and safety. They highlight the need for credible sources of information, community participation, and the importance of prioritizing public health and safety





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Western Cape urges child vaccinations as rates drop nationallyThe Western Cape health department has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against various diseases at school. It noted a concerning drop in routine immunisation among children in various categories, with the uptake of the tetanus and diphtheria (Td-Diftavax) vaccine at the ages of six and 12 remaining very low. Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children could, under certain circumstances, find themselves facing civil lawsuits if their decision results in serious harm to another person. Child vaccinations across the country have slowed, with the latest rates showing that they have dropped significantly. In Gauteng, the health department reported the rate was roughly 75% for infants under 12 months, down from 83%, while in the Western Cape, infant immunisation rates dropped to 67.4%. South African law is silent on whether childhood vaccination is mandatory, creating uncertainty. A decline leaves thousands of children vulnerable to outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles. While South African law does not make routine childhood immunisation compulsory, a parent's right to refuse vaccination is not without consequences if that decision causes legally recognised harm to others.

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