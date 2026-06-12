Western Cape Floods: Premier Declares Worst Disaster in Recent Memory, Damage Soars

Severe flooding in South Africa's Western Cape province has left over 230,000 affected, thousands of homes damaged, and billions in losses, prompting calls for national aid and climate-resilient rebuilding.

A series of consecutive severe weather systems have profoundly affected communities, claimed lives, and wreaked havoc on infrastructure across the Western Cape . Premier Alan Winde described these floods as the worst in recent memory, underscoring the scale of devastation.

As the province grapples with the aftermath, Winde acknowledged that while government agencies and various stakeholders have been diligently responding to the crisis, much work remains. The recent Cabinet meeting revealed staggering statistics: a total of 231,029 individuals have been affected in some capacity by the flooding. More than 22,890 homes have sustained damage, and over 230 roads have been impacted, many requiring extensive repairs and reconstruction.

Tragically, the floods have also resulted in 11 fatalities, with one person still missing. Assessing the financial ramifications, damages to the agricultural sector alone exceed R5.2 billion, while transport infrastructure reels under nearly R2 billion in costs. These figures, as highlighted during the Cabinet meeting, are preliminary and unverified, signalling a potential for even higher costs as assessments continue. In the wake of the disaster, essential services, particularly electricity, have been disrupted.

Eskom has reported progress in restoration efforts, with approximately 95% of affected areas now reconnected to power. Yet, many residents, especially in the hardest-hit regions, still face prolonged outages, fostering frustration and uncertainty. As the scale of the floods extends beyond the province's financial capabilities, the Cabinet acknowledged the pressing need for additional funding from the national government. The Western Cape Government's budget will have to be reprioritised to fund damage repairs.

What is vitally important is that we must build back stronger, in anticipation of future climate-related disasters. The Premier further urged the national government and other entities to reconsider budgeting practices, highlighting the necessity for more robust preparedness in the face of increasing climate challenges. This disaster has exposed vulnerabilities in infrastructure and emergency response systems, prompting calls for a fundamental shift in how climate risk is integrated into planning and investment.

Communities are rallying, but long-term recovery will require coordinated efforts, substantial resources, and a commitment to climate resilience. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments likely to reveal the full extent of the damage in the weeks ahead





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Floods Western Cape South Africa Climate Disaster Infrastructure Damage Agricultural Losses Eskom Emergency Response Budget Reprioritisation Resilience

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