Western Cape Flood Crisis Update: Garden Route District on High Alert as Flooding Continues

The recent floods in the Garden Route District have left several areas in the Oudtshoorn region cut off and continue to impact the community over the next week. As relief and shelter operations continue, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for the new weather system to arrive in the Western Cape.

The Garden Route District remains on high alert, as the impact of the recent floods is expected to continue over the next week. Several areas in the Oudtshoorn region remain cut off due to flooding, and two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape from Sunday to Tuesday next week.

The district municipality says teams are working to restore critical infrastructure, while river and dam levels slowly begin to subside. District Disaster Risk Management Head, Gerhard Otto, said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and expressed relief that those two areas were not directly impacted in his district with the current storm.

Meanwhile, relief and shelter operations are continuing across the district, as several communities remain affected by the severe weather





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Flood Crisis Garden Route District Oudtshoorn Region Critical Infrastructure River Levels Dam Levels Relief And Shelter Operations

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