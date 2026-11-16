South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation has cut irrigation allocations by 15% and domestic and industrial allocations by 7% across the Western Cape Water Supply System after dam levels fell below the preferred threshold and forecasts pointed to a strong to extreme El Nino.

South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation will cut water allocations across the Western Cape Water Supply System as dam levels decline and forecasts point to a strong to extreme El Nino event.

Minister Announces Water Allocation Cuts

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina announced a 15% reduction in irrigation allocations and a 7% cut in domestic and industrial allocations on Monday. The reductions are expected to save about 56.8 million cubic metres of water a year, equal to roughly 11% of the system's total allocations. That total comprises 29.6 million cubic metres from irrigation and 27.2 million cubic metres from domestic and industrial users.

Also read Western Cape cuts water allocations by 7% for domestic and industrial users, 15% for farmers

The measures follow the department's Annual Operating Analysis of the Western Cape Water Supply System for the 2026/27 water year. Majodina said the precautionary steps were informed by scientific assessments of consumption, future demand, dam storage, rainfall, infrastructure constraints and long-term system reliability. The annual analysis found the system remains operationally stable and can currently meet water demand, but storage has declined and risks to future supply are growing.

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The system comprises six interconnected dams with a combined capacity of about 898.2 million cubic metres. As of November 2, 2026, combined dam storage stood at 72.5%, or 646.5 million cubic metres. This was down from 84.4%, or 694 million cubic metres, in the same period last year. The level is below the 80% preferred operational threshold and about 11.9 percentage points below the 10-year average of 84.49%.

Majodina attributed the decline mainly to below-normal rainfall during the 2026 winter rainfall season. Rainfall in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 periods measured 722.7mm and 752.8mm respectively, both below the long-term average of 964mm. She said dam levels remain higher than during the severe drought of 2016/17, but the latest analysis points to growing pressure.

El Nino Threatens Future Water Supply

The department classified the Cape Town water supply system as moderate, with storage at 71.5% on November 9, down from 72.7% a week earlier and 85.5% a year earlier. Modelling by water resource specialists shows that continuing to use full allocations without intervention could increase the risk of shortages and mandatory restrictions from 2027 onwards. Climate forecasts indicate a strong to extreme El Nino event, which could bring higher temperatures, more evaporation and reduced runoff into dams.

Majodina said the cuts were intended to protect strategic water reserves, strengthen resilience to future droughts and ensure enough water for households, economic activity and environmental needs. She called on municipalities, businesses, industries, agricultural users and households to intensify conservation and demand management.

"The annual analysis indicates that the system remains operationally stable and capable of supplying current water requirements. However, it also highlights emerging risks that require careful management and require us to act now to protect this precious resource," she said.

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"Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought. It must become a permanent feature of how we manage this precious resource. Let us act now, not when our dams are empty. By working together, we can secure water for our communities, our economy and future generations," Majodina said.

Municipalities Face High Non Revenue Water Losses

The system supplies Cape Town, the West Coast, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Franschhoek, Wellington and agricultural users across the region. Its dams are Theewaterskloof, Berg River, Wemmershoek, Voelvlei and the Upper and Lower Steenbras dams. The department also highlighted high non-revenue water losses in several municipalities, covering water lost through leaks, infrastructure failures and distribution problems.

Beaufort West recorded the highest level at 65.9%, followed by Theewaterskloof at 41%, Matzikama at 38.6%, George at 36.5%, Cederberg at 34.9%, Bitou at 33.8%, Stellenbosch at 33.3% and Overstrand at 30.7%. The department uses the International Water Association 30% threshold as a benchmark for identifying excessive non-revenue water losses. It said the current situation did not amount to a national bulk water crisis, though localised deficits, drought conditions and high non-revenue water remain challenges in some areas.

Clanwilliam Dam Raising Project Advances

Meanwhile, government infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening long-term water security are continuing. Majodina said the raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall was about 40% complete after her visit to the site on November 7. The project is expected to increase water availability for communities and agricultural users in the Cederberg, West Coast and Matzikama areas when completed. The department has asked water users to stay within existing consumption levels and urged municipalities to enforce existing restrictions and by-laws.

Residents have been encouraged to report water wastage and violations. The department said it will continue monitoring dam storage, climatic conditions and water demand throughout the year, warning further interventions could be introduced if conditions deteriorate.