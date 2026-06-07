Western Cape Employment Remains Strong Despite Quarterly Contraction, Unemployment Rate Lowest in South Africa

The Western Cape province reported its highest first-quarter employment figure ever at 2.88 million jobs, even as a quarterly decline of 22,000 jobs occurred. The province maintains the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa at 19.6%, outperforming national trends where 345,000 jobs were lost in the same period. Business confidence in the province rose to 55, above the neutral threshold, contrasting with a national drop to 39. Factors contributing to job losses include a national economic slowdown, seasonal effects, and reduced funding in community services. The provincial government commits to evidence-based strategies for inclusive growth and job creation.

The Western Cape continues to lead South Africa in employment figures, showcasing remarkable resilience amidst a backdrop of national economic turmoil. Despite a quarterly job contraction in Q1 2026 , employment levels in the province reached an unprecedented 2,883,000, the highest recorded for the first quarter in history.

While there was a net decrease of 22,000 jobs compared to the previous quarter, the province retains the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa, holding steady at 19.6%. Provincial treasury officials urged caution in interpreting these quarterly labour market fluctuations, emphasizing that they often reflect broader national economic pressures rather than specific local conditions.

While we acknowledge the quarterly decline in employment, it is important to emphasize that this forms part of a broader national contraction, with South Africa losing 345,000 jobs over the same period. Several factors have been attributed to the rise in unemployment, including a national economic slowdown affecting labour demand across the country and seasonal employment effects as temporary festive season positions unwound after the festive period.

The closure of jobs in both formal and informal sectors has further exacerbated the issue, particularly in community and social services, construction, and transport sectors. The community and social services sector experienced significant job losses, largely due to decreased donor and public funding, highlighting the far-reaching implications of global economic conditions on local employment. Despite these challenges, the Western Cape maintains a positive job recovery trajectory.

The recent RMB/BER Business Confidence Index revealed an uptick of 5 points in confidence for the province, which now stands at 55-clearly above the neutral threshold of 50. This contrasts sharply with national business confidence, which plunged to a concerning 39. This improvement in business confidence, even amid a difficult national environment, global challenges and the recent floods, reflects continued investor trust in the Western Cape's economic fundamentals and governance environment.

Looking ahead, officials reaffirmed the Western Cape Government's commitment to tackling unemployment through evidence-based interventions aimed at fostering inclusive growth and job creation





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