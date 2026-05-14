Western Cape Emerging as Financial Leader Amidst Growing Municipal Waste in South Africa

The latest National Treasury report highlights a widening gap in financial discipline among South African municipalities, with the Western Cape showing exceptional management while the North West struggles with massive irregular expenditure.

The latest findings from the National Treasury regarding the Municipal Finance Management Act compliance report for the 2024/25 period have painted a concerning picture of the state of local government finances across South Africa .

The data reveals that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, commonly referred to as UIFWE, has seen an upward trend, with the total amount of unaccounted funds reaching a staggering R268.13 billion. This increase from the previous year's balance of R264.10 billion signals a deepening crisis in how public funds are managed at the municipal level.

The report serves as a critical assessment of how municipalities adhere to the strict guidelines set out in the Municipal Finance Management Act, evaluating key performance indicators such as asset management, the containment of costs, and the effectiveness of supply chain management processes. While there have been some marginal improvements in financial reporting, the overall sentiment is one of alarm due to persistent systemic weaknesses.

One of the most distressing aspects of the Treasury report is the apparent failure of consequence management. Rather than pursuing the recovery of misappropriated or irregularly spent funds, many municipalities are opting for high levels of write-offs. This approach suggests a lack of willpower or capacity to hold corrupt or negligent officials accountable for their actions. The data indicates a worrying decline in the reporting of financial misconduct, with allegations dropping from 1,116 to 614 over the last year.

Similarly, the number of investigations and subsequent disciplinary actions have also dwindled. The National Treasury warns that these figures might not actually reflect a decrease in misconduct but could instead be a symptom of administrative paralysis, where cases are either not being initiated or are stalled due to a lack of understanding of disciplinary procedures and weak policy enforcement.

This environment of impunity allows irregular expenditure to remain the primary driver of the national UIFWE balance, reflecting a widespread disregard for procurement regulations. When analyzing the performance on a provincial basis, the disparity between the best and worst performers is staggering. The North West Province has emerged as the worst offender, with its UIFWE balance climbing to R71.14 billion in 2025.

This figure is not only an increase from the previous year but is also 25 times higher than that of the Western Cape. In contrast, the Western Cape continues to set the gold standard for municipal financial management in the country. Its UIFWE balance has actually decreased from R3.5 billion to R2.8 billion, making it three times more efficient than its nearest competitor, Limpopo.

The Treasury attributes the Western Cape's success to the implementation of mature internal control systems, more consistent oversight, and the application of strong preventative measures that stop waste before it occurs. Meanwhile, the North West's failure is linked to deep-rooted governance collapses, including prolonged vacancies in essential financial roles and a complete breakdown in supply chain management controls.

The broader implications of these findings suggest that South Africa is facing structural weaknesses in governance and financial oversight that threaten the stability of local government. Even in provinces where some reductions in wasteful spending were noted, such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape, the Treasury emphasized that the remaining balances are still far too high for the current municipal capacities to handle.

The persistent growth of the national UIFWE balance indicates that the issues are not merely incidental but are systemic. The failure to implement council resolutions regarding the recovery of funds further exacerbates the problem. Without a fundamental shift toward accountability and a rigorous application of the law, the drain on public resources will continue to hinder service delivery and economic growth.

The contrast between the Western Cape and the rest of the country provides a blueprint for what is possible when disciplined financial oversight is prioritized, yet the national trend suggests that such discipline is far from being the norm across the Republic





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