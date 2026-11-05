Western Cape Election Update: IEC Manages Technical Delays and Disruptions

Independent Electoral Commission officials report strong turnout in Western Cape with 824,242 voters by midday. Technical issues and minor incidents marked the day, but voting proceeded smoothly in most areas.

The Western Cape election proceeded with significant activity as the Independent Electoral Commission managed technical hiccups and minor security disruptions. Voter turnout showed steady growth throughout the day, with provincial officials reporting that more than 800,000 citizens had cast their ballots by midday. Despite early fears of apathy in the City of Cape Town, queues remained long in affluent suburbs while traffic was lighter on the Cape Flats.

Technical Issues Prompt Staff Deployment

Offline voter management devices caused initial bottlenecks at several polling stations, forcing officials to work late into the night to assist voters. Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendricks confirmed that all 1,623 voting stations remained open and operational throughout the day. The commission deployed extra staff and additional voting booths to increase processing streams and ease the waiting times for citizens stuck in line.

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Security Breaches and Dismissals Reported

The Independent Electoral Commission had to remove an armed and disruptive voter from a polling station in Mitchells Plain, calling on the South African Police Service to intervene. In a separate administrative error, an official in Mossel Bay who arrived at work allegedly drunk was dismissed. This individual mistakenly issued two ballots to voters instead of the required three, a mistake that Hendricks stated was contained and did not affect the broader integrity of the process.

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Political Parties Assess Turnout Data

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron expressed concern over the disparity in turnout between the suburbs and the townships, suggesting the Democratic Alliance benefits from higher suburban participation. ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni noted that voter engagement increased as the day progressed, urging supporters in traditional bases to continue voting. Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis observed that early teething problems with voting machines were resolved, allowing queues to move quickly in Edgemead.

Future Steps and Final Tally Expectations

Voting stations were scheduled to close at 9pm, with the Independent Electoral Commission assuring that anyone in line at that time would still be allowed to vote. The commission continues to count ballots as they are received, with the final results expected to reflect the day's turnout across all wards. Political observers will monitor how the urban-rural divide in participation influences the final distribution of seats in the provincial legislature.